Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    North Korea's Kim Jong Un urges heightened military preparedness against US and South Korea

    In a bold move, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has issued a directive urging the bolstering of warfighting capabilities, citing increased tensions with the United States and South Korea. This call for heightened military preparedness raises concerns about the stability in the Korean peninsula.

    North Korea's Kim Jong Un urges heightened military preparedness against US and South Korea avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 5:37 PM IST

    North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un has sought high military preparedness as the US and South Korea conduct joint military exercises. The tensions have been flaring up in the Korean peninsula since 2022 after Pyongyang began conducting frequent missile tests, something that went down when Donald Trump was in the White House.

    The deal that Donald Trump brokered for peace in the Korean peninsula has long lost its effect. The new regime in the White House continued enforcing tough sanctions on North Korea that forced the isolationist state into getting more aggressive to face its adversaries.

    Kim Jong Un on Wednesday visited a Western active military base to view the preparations by the North Korean soldiers. The supreme leader also urged military leaders and soldiers for military preparedness due to the brewing situation across the border. An official Korean Central Agency quoted Kim saying, “steadily intensify the actual war drills aimed at rapidly improving its combat capabilities for perfect war preparedness.”

    The aggressive comments come after two days when North Korea's defense minister threatened the US and South Korea. The minister warned to conduct responsible unspecified military activities as the US and South Korea went ahead with their joint military exercises.

    The military exercises began on Monday consisting of more than 40 activities that are aimed at preparing and combating conflicts in the sea as well as on the ground. The 48 activities being conducted this time are more than doubled since last year's military exercises between the US and South Korea. 

    Analysts believe that the latest actions of North Korea are due to the largening of the economic sanctions levied on the isolationist state. North Korea believes that widening its weapons kitty would enlarge its bargaining chip with its adversaries, especially the US in the context of sanctions.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2024, 5:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    China's top official advocates 'Sinicisation' of Islam in Xinjiang, Stirring controversy avv

    China's top official advocates 'Sinicisation' of Islam in Xinjiang, Stirring controversy

    Explained: What is 'Parrot Fever', affecting several people in European countries? Know its symptoms & more avv

    Explained: What is 'Parrot Fever', affecting several people in European countries? Know its symptoms & more

    Chilling new audio reveals OceanGate CEO said 'what could go wrong' weeks before Titan sub disaster (LISTEN) snt

    Chilling new audio reveals OceanGate CEO said 'what could go wrong' weeks before Titan sub disaster (LISTEN)

    Indian origin manufacturer 'Swad' among 6 cinnamon products that US FDA wants consumers to stop using

    Indian-origin manufacturer's 'Swad' among 6 cinnamon products that US FDA wants consumers to stop using

    Taliban exhibits rocket launchers, bombs alongside artefacts in Afghanistan museum snt

    Taliban exhibits rocket launchers, bombs alongside artefacts in Afghanistan museum

    Recent Stories

    Indian filter coffee secures impressive 2nd place amongst World's top 38 best coffees gcw

    Indian filter coffee secures impressive 2nd place amongst World's top 38 best coffees

    RBI and Bank Indonesia join hands to use local currency in bilateral transactions

    RBI and Bank Indonesia join hands to use local currency in bilateral transactions

    Sunil Grover shares morphed picture with Rihanna and Kapil Sharma, has netizens Laughing Out Loud! RKK

    Sunil Grover shares morphed picture with Rihanna and Kapil Sharma, has netizens Laughing Out Loud!

    China's top official advocates 'Sinicisation' of Islam in Xinjiang, Stirring controversy avv

    China's top official advocates 'Sinicisation' of Islam in Xinjiang, Stirring controversy

    Football Happy Birthday Jordan Pickford: Top 8 performances by England's GK osf

    Happy Birthday Jordan Pickford: Top 8 performances by England's GK

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon