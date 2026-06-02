India asserts no third-party involvement is needed in its boundary issues with Nepal, stating established bilateral mechanisms are in place. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed joint mapping of unresolved segments and cross-border occupations.

No Role for Third Parties in Bilateral Matter: India

India on Tuesday said that there is no role for any third parties in a bilateral matter between India and Nepal and the two countries have established bilateral mechanisms to deal with all aspects of boundary matters. Responding to queries during the regular media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said there are cases of cross-border occupation in demarcated segments of the boundary, which are being mapped jointly.

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"We have seen the remarks of the Prime Minister of Nepal concerning India India-Nepal boundary as well as the subsequent statement made by the Nepali foreign office on this matter. While close to 98% of the India-Nepali boundary has been demarcated, there are some unresolved segments. The shifting of the Gandak River has resulted in this. In addition, there are cases of cross-border occupation and encroachment of no man's land in demarcated segments of the boundary, which are currently being mapped jointly," he said.

"We have established bilateral mechanisms to deal with all aspects of boundary matters. It should be clear to all concerned that there is no role for any third parties in a bilateral matter between India and Nepal," he added.

Context of Nepal PM's Remarks

The Spokesperson was responding to a query about Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah reportedly suggesting that UK and China should be involved in discussions on border issues. The Nepal PM had also said that his country remains committed to resolve boundary issues with India through talks.

Jaiswal further said that issues such as cross-border occupation and encroachment in already demarcated "no-man's land" areas have been identified in some segments, which are currently being jointly mapped and verified by both sides.

Political parties in Nepal have slammed Balendra Shah's controversial remarks about Nepal also "encroaching" Indian territory. Nepal Foreign Ministry had subsequently issued a clarification over his remarks.

Nepal Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lok Bahadur Paudel Kshetri said the Prime Minister's comments refer to issues "related to boundary pillars, no-man's land (dashgaja), and cross-border land usage". He explained that, based on technical studies, there are areas where land currently used by Nepal may fall on the Indian side, and vice versa. Nepal Foreign Ministry said the government remains committed to resolving boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue based on historical treaties, maps and agreements.

India's Stance on Lipulekh Pass

Jaiswal last month responded to media queries regarding comments made by the Foreign Ministry of Nepal on the border issue in the context of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and said India's position in this regard had been consistent and clear.

"Lipulekh Pass has been a long standing route for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra since 1954 and the Yatra through this route has been going on for decades. This is not a new development. As regards territorial claims, India has consistently maintained that such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence. Such unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable," Jaiswal said.

"India remains open to a constructive interaction with Nepal on all issues in the bilateral relationship, including on resolving agreed outstanding boundary issues through dialogue and diplomacy," he added.