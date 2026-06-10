South African High Commissioner Anil Sooklal criticised the US for unilaterally excluding South Africa from the G20 summit, stating that no single country has the authority to alter the composition of the inclusive and consensus-based grouping.

South Africa Condemns G20 Exclusion

South African High Commissioner Anil Sooklal on Tuesday criticised the exclusion of South Africa from this year's G20 summit scheduled in the United States, saying no single country has the authority to unilaterally alter the composition or functioning of the grouping.

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Speaking on South Africa not being invited to this year's G20 summit proceedings, Sooklal stressed that the G20 operates on the principles of inclusivity and consensus. "No one country has the right to go and unilaterally change the makeup of the G20. The exclusion of South Africa from G20 proceedings this year under the USA is a unilateral process, and fellow G20 countries have spoken out in disagreement with this decision," Sooklal said.

The South African envoy said any attempt to sideline member countries undermines the foundational principles on which the grouping functions. "If you want to preserve and strengthen the G20, then we need to preserve the inclusive processes and respect the consensus-based nature of the G20 and not allow unilateral action to undermine a very important global body," he added.

US Cites Human Rights Abuses

Sooklal's remarks come amid discussions surrounding participation and representation within the G20, which brings together major economies to address global economic, financial and development challenges. In November last year, US President Donald Trump has announced that South Africa will not be invited to the 2026 G20 Summit in Miami, while sharply criticising the South African government over what he described as "horrific Human Rights abuses".

Trump's Accusations

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The United States did not attend the G20 in South Africa because the South African Government refuses to acknowledge or address the horrific Human rights abuses endured by Afrikaners and other descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers."

"To put it more bluntly, they are killing white people and randomly allowing their farms to be taken from them," he added. The US boycotted the 2025 meeting in South Africa amid unfounded accusations that the government there is committing genocide against White South Africans, CNN reported. (ANI)