Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nawaz Sharif admits Pakistan violated 1999 Lahore Declaration signed with India, says 'was our fault' (WATCH)

    Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif admitted on Tuesday that the country had "violated" the 1999 Lahore Declaration agreement with India, which was signed by him and then Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

    Nawaz Sharif admits Pakistan violated 1999 Lahore Declaration signed with India, says 'was our fault' (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 29, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

    Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif admitted on Tuesday that Islamabad had "violated" an agreement with India, which he and former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had signed in 1999. This admission seemingly refers to the Kargil conflict initiated by General Pervez Musharraf.

    Also read: 'Every Pakistani wants PM Modi to lose elections': Fawad Chaudhry backs INDIA Bloc again, sparks row (WATCH)

    "On May 28, 1998, Pakistan carried out five nuclear tests. After that Vajpayee Saheb came here and made an agreement with us. But we violated that agreement...it was our fault," Sharif told a meeting of the PML-N general council that elected him president of the ruling party six years after he was disqualified by the Supreme Court.

    After a historic summit in Lahore, Nawaz Sharif and Atal Bihari Vajpayee signed the Lahore Declaration on February 21, 1999. This agreement, which outlined a vision of peace and stability between the two countries, marked a significant breakthrough. However, just a few months later, Pakistani forces intruded into the Kargil district in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the Kargil conflict.

    "President Bill Clinton had offered Pakistan USD 5 billion to stop it from carrying out nuclear tests but I refused. Had (former prime minister) Imran Khan like a person been on my seat he would have accepted Clinton's offer," Sharif said on a day when Pakistan marked the 26th anniversary of its first nuclear tests.

    Sharif, 74, discussed how he was removed from the office of Prime Minister in 2017 due to a false case orchestrated by then Chief Justice of Pakistan, Saqib Nisar. He claimed that all cases against him were baseless, while the cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan were legitimate.

    Sharif also spoke about the role of former ISI chief Gen Zahirul Islam in toppling his government in 2017 to bring Imran Khan to power. He challenged Imran Khan to deny that he was not launched by the ISI.

    Also read: 'Exchange Kartarpur for J&K or create Khalistan, merge with Pakistan': Abdul Basit's shocker to Sikhs (WATCH)

    "I ask Imran not to blame us (of being patronised by the army) and tell whether Gen Islam had talked about bringing the PTI into power," he said and added Khan would sit at the feet of the military establishment. The three-time premier talked about receiving a message from Gen Islam to resign from the office of prime minister (in 2014). "When I refused, he threatened to make an example of me," he said.

    Sharif also praised his younger brother, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, for standing by his side through thick and thin. "Efforts were made to create differences between us but Shehbaz remained loyal to me. Even Shehbaz was asked to become PM in the past and leave me but he declined," the former Pakistan PM said.

    Sharif mentioned that after assuming the office of PML-N President, he would renew efforts to strengthen the party.

    Last Updated May 29, 2024, 10:32 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Virgin Australia flight turns back after naked man runs through aisle, knocks down attendant AJR

    Australia: Flight turns back after naked man runs through aisle, knocks down attendant

    Every Pakistani wants PM Modi to lose elections Fawad Chaudhry openly backs INDIA Bloc, sparks row (WATCH) snt

    'Every Pakistani wants PM Modi to lose elections': Fawad Chaudhry backs INDIA Bloc again, sparks row (WATCH)

    Lets destroy Pakistan together Elderly Afghan calls for joint action with India in viral video (WATCH) snt

    'Let's destroy Pakistan together': Elderly Afghan calls for joint action with India in viral video (WATCH)

    Exchange Kartarpur for J&K or create Khalistan, merge with Pakistan Abdul Basit's shocker to Sikhs (WATCH) snt

    'Exchange Kartarpur for J&K or create Khalistan, merge with Pakistan': Abdul Basit's shocker to Sikhs (WATCH)

    India offers $1 million relief aid to Papua New Guinea after devastating landslide anr

    India offers $1 million relief aid to Papua New Guinea after devastating landslide

    Recent Stories

    Virgin Australia flight turns back after naked man runs through aisle, knocks down attendant AJR

    Australia: Flight turns back after naked man runs through aisle, knocks down attendant

    Adani in talks with Vijay Shekhar Sharma to acquire stake in Paytm, duo meet to 'finalise contours of deal' vkp

    Adani in talks with Vijay Shekhar Sharma to acquire stake in Paytm, duo meet to 'finalise contours of deal'

    Panchayat 3: How much did Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and others charge for their roles? RKK

    Panchayat 3: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and others fee REVEALED

    Kerala Tourism fails to attract outsiders; Only 28 point 5 per cent of visitors from other states anr

    Kerala Tourism fails to attract outsiders; Only 28.5 per cent of visitors from other states

    Accreditation of private schools accepting donations will be cancelled: Karnataka government issues stern warning vkp

    Accreditation of private schools accepting donations will be cancelled: Karnataka govt issues stern warning

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon