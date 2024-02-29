New Zealand designates Hamas as terrorist entity, imposes sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers

"The terrorist attacks by Hamas in October 2023 were brutal and we have unequivocally condemned them," New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said in a statement.

On Thursday, New Zealand joined the ranks of the last Western countries to label all of Hamas as a "terrorist entity." The decision was influenced by the October 7 attacks, leading New Zealand to reject the idea that the political and military wings of Hamas could be distinctly separated. "The organisation as a whole bears responsibility for these horrific terrorist attacks," the government said, announcing the decision to freeze Hamas assets in New Zealand and prohibit the provision of any "material support" to the group.

"The terrorist attacks by Hamas in October 2023 were brutal and we have unequivocally condemned them," New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said in a statement.

Luxon emphasized that the designation specifically pertains to Hamas and is not a reflection on the Palestinian people in Gaza and around the world. He clarified that humanitarian support would continue despite this designation. "The designation does not stop New Zealand providing humanitarian and future development assistance to benefit civilians in Gaza," he said.

Since 2010, the Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, have been considered a terrorist organisation by New Zealand.

However, it has been hesitant to designate the entire group—which is also a political party and has received strong support from the Palestinian people—as it has done with other Western countries.

In Gaza, Hamas won the 2006 elections and has ruled without new votes ever since.

A few prominent New Zealanders have contended that the Israel Defence Forces' months-long bombardment of Gaza, which has killed around 30,000 people, should be designated as a "terrorist" organisation in line with Hamas's categorization, according to Hamas-controlled authorities in the region.

While the likelihood of such action is low, New Zealand announced sanctions on approximately a dozen "extremist Israeli settlers" accused of perpetrating violence against Palestinians.

"We are imposing travel bans on a number of people known to have committed violent acts. These individuals will not be able to travel to New Zealand," said Foreign Minister Winston Peters.