Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    New Zealand changes visa norms, cites 'unsustainable net migration'

    New Zealand has implemented stricter visa rules, including language and skill criteria and shorter work permit durations, to address concerns regarding "unsustainable net migration." These changes, announced by Minister of Immigration Erica Stanford, aim to prioritize job opportunities for New Zealanders while attracting highly skilled migrants to address specific skill shortages

    New Zealand changes visa norms, cites 'unsustainable net migration'
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 7:31 AM IST

    New Zealand has implemented significant changes to its visa regulations, aiming to address concerns surrounding "unsustainable net migration." The adjustments, particularly to the Accredited Employer Worker Visa (AEWV) scheme, were announced by Minister of Immigration Erica Stanford on Sunday, with immediate effect.

    Why Were Visa Regulations Changed?

    Stanford emphasized the necessity of aligning immigration policies with economic rebuilding efforts, stating the government's focus on attracting and retaining highly skilled migrants, such as secondary teachers, to address existing skill shortages while prioritizing job opportunities for New Zealanders.

    “Getting our immigration settings right is critical to this Government’s plan to rebuild the economy. The Government is focused on attracting and retaining highly skilled migrants such as secondary teachers, where there is a skill shortage. At the same time we need to ensure that New Zealanders are put to the front of the line for jobs where there are no skills shortages,” she said.

    What Are The New Changes?

    In 2023, the country witnessed 173,000 non-New Zealand citizens migrating, prompting the need for stringent measures. The changes to the Accredited Employer Worker Visa scheme include the introduction of English language proficiency requirements, minimum skill prerequisites in the form of work experience or qualifications, and a reduction in the maximum continuous stay to three years for Accredited Employer Worker Visa holders.

    English language requirements have been introduced for migrants applying for low-skilled level 4 and 5 roles, engagement with Work and Income for certain job categories, and the disestablishment of the franchisee accreditation category. Moreover, New Zealand has announced the closure of the Work to Residence pathway for bus and truck drivers due to resolved shortages in this sector. These changes mark a significant shift in immigration policies, signalling the government's commitment to managing migration flows effectively while safeguarding job opportunities for its citizens.

    Also Read: Explained: The origins of Iran-Israel 'shadow war' and why United States is on high alert

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 7:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shocking Video Engine cover of Houston-bound Boeing 737-800 comes off at 10000 feet and lands on wing flap

    Shocking! Engine cover of Houston-bound Boeing 737-800 comes off at 10000 feet and lands on wing flap (WATCH)

    Russia Ukraine war: Drone attack damages Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor

    Russia-Ukraine war: Drone attack damages Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor

    French national arrested for smoking, defecating on Paris-Mumbai flight; check details AJR

    French national arrested for smoking, defecating on Paris-Mumbai flight; check details

    Israeli army says body of hostage recovered from Gaza: Report gcw

    Israeli army says body of hostage recovered from Gaza: Report

    Explained The origins of Iran-Israel 'shadow war' and why United States is on high alert snt

    Explained: The origins of Iran-Israel 'shadow war' and why United States is on high alert?

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gloves are off in Kerala; Left targets Congress over CAA, other issues

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gloves are off in Kerala; Left targets Congress over CAA, other issues

    Ugadi 2024: When does this festival fall? April 08 or 09? Date, auspicious timings here RKK

    Ugadi 2024: When does this festival fall? April 08 or 09? Date, auspicious timings here

    Shocking Video Engine cover of Houston-bound Boeing 737-800 comes off at 10000 feet and lands on wing flap

    Shocking! Engine cover of Houston-bound Boeing 737-800 comes off at 10000 feet and lands on wing flap (WATCH)

    Allu Arjun turns 42: 'Arjun Reddy' to 'Kick', 6 films rejected by the actor RKK

    Allu Arjun turns 42: 'Arjun Reddy' to 'Kick', 6 films rejected by the actor

    Russia Ukraine war: Drone attack damages Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor

    Russia-Ukraine war: Drone attack damages Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon