A 25-year-old man got busted by the FBI after he discussed plans to murder and sexually assault his ex-girlfriend with ChatGPT. Darren started chatting with the OpenAI bot in March 2026, six months after his breakup, which eventually led to his arrest.

New York: A young man landed in massive trouble after he discussed plans to murder his ex-girlfriend with ChatGPT. The FBI arrested 25-year-old Darren Suo, a former employee at the American banking giant Goldman Sachs. Cops arrested him in May, and his trial wrapped up last month. Media reports say the court handed him an eight-year probation sentence. He managed to skip jail time, but he will face super strict restrictions during this period.

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The whole issue blew up when Darren used ChatGPT to plan his ex-girlfriend's murder and sexual assault. He actually started using the OpenAI chatbot in March 2026, exactly six months after their breakup. Darren initially talked to ChatGPT about his failed relationship and his ex's personal likes. He discussed her favourite hangout spots and food choices. He even asked the AI about his chances of getting back together with her. But soon, his chats turned super dark and revengeful. Darren eventually shared his full plan to murder his ex-girlfriend and her family members, along with plans to sexually assault her.

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Darren discussed a very specific move with the AI bot. He planned to wait for his ex-girlfriend at her gym with flowers and beg her for a patch-up. If she said no, he planned to shoot her dead with a gun. He also shared another backup plan with ChatGPT. He wanted to break into her house, hold her hostage, and sexually assault her.

OpenAI quickly noticed that the chat was crossing all limits. The tech company flagged the highly threatening and violent conversations and immediately tipped off the FBI. They also handed over Darren's two-month chat history to the investigating agencies. The FBI team checked the logs, contacted local authorities right away, and made sure the ex-girlfriend was totally safe. The young woman told the cops that she dumped Darren because he was constantly suspicious and super controlling. She also revealed that he stalked and harassed her over regular calls and social media apps after the breakup. She blocked him on every single platform, but he still tried to reach her through other new apps.

The FBI officially arrested Darren right after they recorded the woman's statement. He spent two days in jail before walking out on bail. Darren finally pleaded guilty during his trial on August 13. He struck a special plea deal with the prosecution to avoid a prison sentence. The court slapped him with an eight-year probation instead of jail time. Darren will face heavy restrictions during these eight years. Authorities will track him 24/7 using electronic monitoring devices. The court strictly ordered him not to contact his ex-girlfriend and banned him from using alcohol or drugs. He also needs to complete mandatory mental health improvement classes.