US Ambassador Sergio Gor called the India-US military cooperation a 'great partnership' as the 'Yudh Abhyas 2026' exercise began. The two-week drill focuses on sharing skills, building readiness, and improving collaboration between the forces.

Calling the India-US military cooperation a "great partnership" amid the continuing deepening of their military relationship, US Ambassador Sergio Gor on Wednesday highlighted the bilateral exercise 'Yudh Abhyas', which commenced on September 15.

Reposting the US Pacific Command post on the exercise, Ambassador Gor wrote, “A great partnership!” The US Pacific Command highlighted on X on Wednesday said, “U.S. and Indian Army forces officially opened Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 during a ceremony on Sept. 15, officially beginning two weeks of bilateral training focused on readiness, interoperability and cooperation.”

A great partnership! https://t.co/83cNHzzOUo — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) September 16, 2026

Earlier on Tuesday, Sergio Gor, highlighted how it will lead to deeper synchronisation between the two forces. In a post on X, he said, “Over the next two weeks, U.S. and Indian soldiers will train together, sharing skills, building readiness, and improving collaboration between our forces.”

Yudh Abhyas 2026: Aims and Scope

Gor made the remarks, resharing a post on X by the US Embassy in India, which said, “The 22nd edition of Exercise Yudh Abhyas is underway!” The post said that over the next two weeks, Indian and American soldiers will train together, sharing skills, building readiness, and improving collaboration between the forces through field training, live-fire exercises, and the exchange of expertise and experiences. “Yudh Abhyas 2026 aims to strengthen interoperability among our forces and address emerging challenges while further strengthening the US-India defence partnership,” it said.

The 22nd edition of Joint Military Exercise Yudh Abhyas began on Tuesday at Auli Foreign Training Node in Uttarakhand. Major General Amaresh Gunjan, General Officer Commanding, 14 Infantry Division and Colonel Benjamin Jackman, Commander, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, US Army, addressed the participating contingents comprising of 600 personnel from each side.

The exercise is simultaneously being conducted at Auli and Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The release underlined that the exercise is aimed at enhancing the joint military capability of both armies for employment of Integrated Battle Groups in mountainous and semi-mountainous terrain, with emphasis on infantry-dominated operations. It will strengthen interoperability, facilitate exchanges of best operational practices and strengthen joint planning and execution.

Focus on Technology and Strategy

It was noted that technology infusion will form a key focus area. The training will include the employment of drones and autonomous systems for surveillance and reconnaissance, and demonstrations of contemporary weapon systems will be undertaken at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges.

Subject Matter Experts from both Armies will also exchange views on emerging technologies and developments in multi-domain warfare. (ANI)