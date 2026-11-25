The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that 1,700 Indian nationals have been deported from the US since the start of 2026. The government continues to conduct mandatory nationality verification before accepting any returning individuals.

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): A total of 1,700 Indian nationals have been deported from the United States since the beginning of 2026, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday, reiterating that India follows a nationality verification process before accepting deportees from foreign countries. Responding to a question on the latest figures of Indians deported from the US, during a bi-weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India maintains cooperation with Washington on migration and mobility while remaining firmly opposed to illegal immigration.

"I have said this before as well: we have ongoing cooperation with the United States on migration and mobility, and India is firmly against illegal immigration. On deportation matters, we have cooperation with the United States. Where and when we receive information about a person to be deported, we verify his or her nationality and thereafter we agree to take him back. To give you a figure in respect of the United States, since the beginning of this year, we have had 1,700 people, Indian nationals, deported from that country," Jaiswal said. The latest figure marks an increase from 1,273 Indian nationals deported from the US between January 1 and July 31, 2026, as shared by Jaiswal in July. At the time, the MEA spokesperson had also highlighted India's due diligence process before facilitating the return of individuals facing deportation from foreign countries.

"We continue to work with several foreign governments on deportation issues. We do conduct due diligence on our side to confirm the nationality of the person concerned," Jaiswal had said. He had further clarified that arrangements for facilitating travel or return to India are undertaken only after the government is satisfied with the nationality of the individual concerned. Providing the figures for the previous year during the July briefing, Jaiswal had said that a total of 3,567 Indian nationals were deported from the United States in 2025. (ANI)