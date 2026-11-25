India and Georgia held their ninth round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi to strengthen bilateral relations in trade, energy, and culture. Both nations committed to further collaboration and future high-level dialogues.

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): India and Georgia held the ninth round of Foreign Office Consultations in the national capital on Wednesday, reviewing the gamut of bilateral relations spanning trade and investment, culture, education, and people-to-people exchanges. During the meeting, both nations discussed avenues to further broaden engagement across sectors including infrastructure, energy, connectivity, and emerging fields of shared interest. Representatives from India and Georgia also deliberated on regional and global developments, according to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). At the meeting, the Indian delegation was headed by Secretary (West) in the MEA, Sibi George, while Georgia's side was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Khvtisiashvili. "India and Georgia share warm and friendly ties. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-Georgia partnership through high-level exchanges, sustained institutional dialogue and enhanced cooperation across diverse sectors," the MEA said in a statement. Both nations decided to convene the next session of Foreign Office Consultations in Tbilisi at mutually convenient dates.

Earlier in October, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Georgian counterpart, Maka Botchorishvili, in Abu Dhabi, UAE, where the two leaders explored ways to bolster collaboration in business, connectivity, culture, and people-to-people spheres. "Glad to meet FM Maka Botchorishvili of Georgia. Our ties, including in trade, tourism and education, have been expanding. Discussed further deepening cooperation in business, connectivity, culture and people-to-people domains. Also talked about current regional developments," EAM Jaishankar posted on X. At that meeting, EAM Jaishankar and Botchorishvili reiterated their resolve to reinforce political dialogue, boost economic linkages, and deepen partnership in tourism, education, culture, and other sectors of mutual interest. In a post on X, Maka Botchorishvili stated, "Pleased to meet India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Raisina Middle East in Abu Dhabi. Reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic ties, and deepening cooperation in tourism, education, culture and other areas of mutual interest." (ANI)