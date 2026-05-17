PM Modi praised the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands for strengthening ties, highlighting their role in tech and education. He noted expanding bilateral cooperation and India's growth towards 'Viksit Bharat 2047' during his address in the Hague.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the Indian diaspora for its contributions to the Dutch society and for serving as a living bridge of friendship between India and the Netherlands. On his arrival in the Hague, PM Modi was accorded a warm and spirited welcome by a large gathering of the Indian diaspora and friends of India in the Netherlands.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Diaspora's role in strengthening ties

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi expressed appreciation for the enthusiastic and colourful reception. Prime Minister highlighted that the large number of Indian professionals in the technology sector and the growing number of Indian students in Dutch universities, particularly in innovation-driven fields, were adding strength to the contemporary partnership between the two countries. He further noted that sports linkages, in particular Cricket and Hockey, were contributing to a new vibrancy to the close people-to-people ties between the two countries, as per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Expanding bilateral cooperation

The Prime Minister underlined that bilateral cooperation with the Netherlands was steadily expanding, with technology and innovation emerging as key focus areas. He underscored the robust and growing trade and economic relationship between the two countries, noting that the Netherlands is among India's largest export destinations in Europe and one of its foremost investment partners. He added that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement would further unlock new opportunities for both sides, as per the statement.

India's growth story and 'Viksit Bharat'

Prime Minister highlighted the growth and progress happening in India to become a developed country - Viksit Bharat by 2047. He noted the scale and pace of the ongoing transformation in India through wide-ranging advancements across infrastructure, manufacturing, clean energy, and digital systems. He emphasized that India was confidently shaping its own future, while contributing to global growth and prosperity, the MEA said

Commitment to Indian diaspora

The He assured the diaspora community that the Government of India stood firmly behind every Indian living abroad and remained committed to their welfare. He called upon them to actively contribute to the Viksit Bharat journey by leveraging their experience in the Netherlands, the statement said.

The Netherlands is home to the largest number of Indian origin people in mainland Europe, including around 200,000 members of the Surinami-Hindustani community. In this regard, he highlighted the liberalisation in OCI eligibility for the Surinami-Hindustani diaspora from the 4th generation to the 6th generation. (ANI)