During his visit to the Netherlands, PM Narendra Modi and Dutch PM Rob Jetten witnessed the exchange of MoUs. Modi praised the Indian diaspora and highlighted the expanding bilateral cooperation in technology, trade, and innovation.

India and the Netherlands on Saturday (local time) exchanged Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dutch PM Rob Jetten. PM Modi is currently in the Netherlands as part of his second leg of his five-nation tour. The Prime Minister also held bilateral talks with Dutch Jetten.

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PM Modi Lauds Indian Diaspora's Contributions

Earlier in the day, PM Modi praised the Indian diaspora for its contributions to the Dutch society and for serving as a living bridge of friendship between India and the Netherlands. On his arrival in the Hague, the Prime Minister was accorded a warm and spirited welcome by a large gathering of the Indian diaspora and friends of India in the Netherlands.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi expressed appreciation for the enthusiastic and colourful reception. Prime Minister highlighted that the large number of Indian professionals in the technology sector and the growing number of Indian students in Dutch universities, particularly in innovation-driven fields were adding strength to the contemporary partnership between the two countries. He further noted that sports linkages, in particular Cricket and Hockey, were contributing to a new vibrancy to the close people-to-people ties between the two countries, as per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Expanding Bilateral Cooperation and Economic Ties

The Prime Minister underlined that bilateral cooperation with the Netherlands was steadily expanding, with technology and innovation emerging as key focus areas. He underscored the robust and growing trade and economic relationship between the two countries, noting that the Netherlands is among India's largest export destinations in Europe and one of its foremost investment partners. He added that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement would further unlock new opportunities for both sides, as per the statement.

A Call to Contribute to 'Viksit Bharat'

Prime Minister highlighted the growth and progress happening in India to become a developed country - Viksit Bharat by 2047. He noted the scale and pace of the ongoing transformation in India through wide-ranging advancements across infrastructure, manufacturing, clean energy, and digital systems.

He emphasised that India was confidently shaping its own future, while contributing to global growth and prosperity, the MEA said. PM Modi assured the diaspora community that the Government of India stood firmly behind every Indian living abroad and remained committed to their welfare. He called upon them to actively contribute to the Viksit Bharat journey by leveraging their experience in the Netherlands, the statement said.

Support for Surinami-Hindustani Community

The Netherlands is home to the largest number of Indian origin people in mainland Europe, including around 200,000 members of the Surinami-Hindustani community. In this regard, he highlighted the liberalisation in OCI eligibility for the Surinami-Hindustani diaspora from the 4th generation to the 6th generation. (ANI)