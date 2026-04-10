Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected any ceasefire in Lebanon, vowing to continue strikes on Hezbollah with 'full force.' Simultaneously, he has instructed officials to open direct negotiations with Lebanon for Hezbollah's disarmament and peace.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that there is "no ceasefire in Lebanon" and vowed to continue military operations with "full force" against Hezbollah. "I wish to inform you: There is no ceasefire in Lebanon. We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with full force, and we will not stop until we restore your security," he said.

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Netanyahu furher stated that he has instructed the Cabinet to open direct negotiations with the Lebanese government to achieve "disarmament of Hezbollah" and "historic peace agreement". "Following repeated requests from the Lebanese government, last night I instructed the Cabinet to begin direct negotiations with Lebanon to achieve two goals. First, the disarmament of Hezbollah. Second, a historic peace agreement between Israel and Lebanon," he said.

IDF Launches Fresh Strikes on Hezbollah

The Israel Defence Forces has launched a fresh wave of strikes on Hezbollah launch sites."The IDF has begun to attack the Hezbollah terror organisation's launch sites in Lebanon," the IDF said in a post on X.

Israel Proposes Direct Negotiations

Earlier, Netanyahu instructed the government officials to open direct negotiations with Lebanon for the disarmament of Hezbollah and the establishment of peace. According to a statement shared by the Prime Minister's Office on X, Netanyahu said the decision follows repeated requests from Lebanon to initiate talks with Israel amid continued strikes by Israeli forces on the country. "In light of Lebanon's repeated requests to open direct negotiations with Israel, I instructed at the Government meeting yesterday to open direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible," the statement stated.

The statement also noted that Israel "appreciates the call" made by Lebanon's Prime Minister to demilitarise Beirut, signalling a possible shift in diplomatic engagement between the two sides. "The negotiations will focus on the disarmament of Hezbollah and the establishing of peaceful relations between Israel and Lebanon. Israel appreciates the call made today by the Prime Minister of Lebanon to demilitarise Beirut," the statement added.

Lebanon's Stance on a Ceasefire

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun said that a ceasefire with Israel remains the only viable solution to the ongoing situation in the country, noting that the ceasefire proposal and the initiation of direct negotiations with Israel have already begun and have so far received a "positive response," as reported by Al Jazeera. "The only solution to the current situation in Lebanon is to achieve a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon," he said, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

US-Iran Truce Complicates Regional Dynamics

The developments come as the fragile ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran hangs in the balance, with Tehran stating that the truce also includes the halt to Israeli military operations in Lebanon. However, both Washington and Israel have maintained that the ceasefire does not extend to Lebanon, a disagreement that has further complicated diplomatic efforts and heightened the risk of the truce collapsing. (ANI)