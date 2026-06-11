The MEA confirmed three Indian seafarers died in an attack on MT Settebello and their remains are being repatriated. Meanwhile, all 20 Indian crew are safe after a fire incident on another vessel, MT Jalveer, off the coast of Oman.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that the three Indian seafarers who lost their lives in the attack on the vessel MT Settebello have been identified, and efforts are underway to bring their mortal remains to India at the earliest.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

MEA Confirms Incidents, Flags of Vessels

Responding to questions during an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the attack on MT Jalveer was carried out by the US Navy operating in the region. "These attacks came from the US Navy that is stationed there. As you would have seen in the various reports, as also in what was clarified through our statements and otherwise from this podium, the three ships that have been involved in the incidents are foreign-flagged," Jaiswal said.

He noted that two of the vessels involved were registered under the Palau flag, while the ship attacked on Thursday was Guinea-flagged. He said, "Two of them are Palau-flagged, and the third one, which came under attack today, is Guinea-flagged. So, that is, they are not Indian-owned ships; they are all foreign-flagged ships."

Jaiswal further stated that two of the vessels were under sanctions imposed by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), while another was under the category of a non-compliant ship. He said, "I also understand that two of them are OFAC-sanctioned ships and one of them is also in the category of a non-compliant ship."

Deceased Seafarers Identified

On the deceased Indian crew members involved in the attack on the vessel MT Settebello, the MEA spokesperson confirmed that the identification process had been completed. Jaiswal said, "So the identification of the three who died has been done, and right now our effort is to send their mortal remains to India as soon as possible."

MT Jalveer Crew Safe, Evacuation Underway

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways said that so far, no casualties or injuries have been reported in the maritime security incident involving bitumen tanker MT Jalveer, where smoke was detected due to a fire in the engine room off the coast of Oman, near the Shinas port, with evacuation currently underway and six more crew members yet to be evacuated.

Addressing an interministerial briefing on the development of West Asia, Additional Secretary of the Ministry Mukesh Mangal said that the Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel was carrying 20 Indian seafarers. "On 11th June, MT Jalveer, with 20 Indian seafarers on board, was reportedly involved in a maritime security incident near Shinas port, Oman. All crew members are safe. As per the latest information, evacuation to Shinas port has commenced. Six more crew members are to be evacuated," Mangal said.

He added that the Ministry is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, the Indian Navy, and other relevant stakeholders. "The Ministry is closely monitoring the situation and is in continuous coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Missions abroad and the Indian Navy and other relevant stakeholders," he added. (ANI)