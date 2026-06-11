The MEA said it is closely monitoring the Gulf and West Asia region following attacks on commercial vessels off Oman. The ministry's efforts are focused on ensuring the safety and welfare of the Indian community, with embassies providing assistance.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said it is closely monitoring developments in the Gulf and West Asia region and remains focused on ensuring the safety and welfare of Indian nationals amid a series of attacks on commercial vessels off the coast of Oman.

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Addressing the inter-ministerial briefing, Additional Secretary (Gulf) Assem R Mahajan said, "Ministry of External Affairs continues to closely monitor the developments in the Gulf and West Asia region. Our efforts are focused on ensuring the safety and welfare of the Indian community in the region. We are in constant touch with the state governments and Union Territories for sharing information and to coordinate our efforts."

He added that the Indian embassies and consulates are proactively assisting the community and regularly interacting with them. He said, "Our embassies and consulates across the region are proactively assisting our community. They are operating round-the-clock helplines to provide timely assistance to Indian nationals. They are also in close touch with the local governments. Advisories are being issued, including information related to local government guidelines, flight and travel situation, consular services, and the various welfare measures being undertaken for the community. Our missions are actively engaged with the resident Indian community. They are regularly interacting with the Indian community associations, organisations, professional groups, and Indian companies to address their concerns."

Updates on Attacked Vessels

Attack on MT Marivex

Providing an update on recent attacks on commercial vessel MT Marivex, Mahajan said, " A Palau-flagged vessel was targeted off the coast of Oman on June 8. The ship had 24 Indian crew members on board, all of whom were safely rescued. Our mission in Oman has been rendering all assistance to them and has been in constant touch with the concerned authorities to facilitate their early repatriation to India. They are expected to return to India tomorrow."

Attack on MT Settebello

On the attack on MT Settebello, Mahajan said, "You would have seen our statement yesterday condemning the attack on the commercial vessel MT Settebello, a Palau-flagged ship off the coast of Oman. There were 28 members, crew members on board, including 24 Indian nationals. Out of the 24 Indian nationals, 21 have been safely rescued. Unfortunately, three Indian nationals have lost their lives. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Our mission in Oman is in close touch with the concerned authorities for early repatriation of their mortal remains. Our mission is also rendering all assistance to the rescued Indian seafarers and remains in touch with the concerned authorities for their early return to India."

Attack on MT Jalveer

Mahajan further gave an update on the vessel MT Jalveer, with attack on the ship reported on Thursday. He said, "Today, we also learned that commercial vessel MT Jalveer, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel, came under attack off Shinas Port in Oman. The vessel has 20 Indian crew members on board, and all are reportedly safe. Our mission in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Omani authorities for the safe evacuation of the Indian crew."

Concerns Over Regional Shipping Security

Expressing concern over the repeated attacks on shipping, Mahajan said, " The continuing incidents affecting commercial shipping in the region are deeply concerning. We reiterate the importance of ensuring the safety and security of seafarers and of maintaining free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways in accordance with international law." (ANI)