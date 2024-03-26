Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Netanyahu's coalition govt struggles amid standoff with US over UN Gaza vote, alliance on the brink

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government faces internal strains and international tensions as disputes over UN draft proposals, peace deal and a US standoff escalate.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 6:55 PM IST

    The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is running through a period of internal strains and international tensions, with disagreements over proposals to draft ultra-Orthodox Jews into the military churning divisions within the coalition.

    Recent developments have highlighted the complexity of Israel's political landscape. A scheduled cabinet meeting meant to discuss changes to the conscription law was abruptly called off, signaling a deeper rift within the government.

    This cancellation occurred at a critical juncture, with the government facing a looming deadline to present its proposals to the Supreme Court, adding pressure to an already tense situation. The escalation of tensions was further fueled by a breakdown in relations between Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden. This breakdown was triggered by Washington's decision not to veto a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

    PM Netanyahu's response included canceling a planned visit to Washington by two senior aides, who were scheduled to discuss operational alternatives with US officials. This move underscored the strained relations between Israel and its strongest ally, the United States.

    While Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition partners expressed support for his defiant stance towards Washington, centrist figures like former Defence Minister Benny Gantz criticized the decision, advocating for constructive engagement with US counterparts. This public disagreement within the government reflects the challenges of maintaining unity on critical foreign policy issues.

    Despite Netanyahu experiencing declining approval ratings, public support for the government's strategy in Gaza remains relatively strong. Surveys indicate that many Israelis back the government's efforts to dismantle Hamas as a military force in Gaza, providing Netanyahu with some leverage in internal political debates.

    However, the government faces mounting international pressure for de-escalation and a comprehensive political settlement with the Palestinians. The proposed changes to the conscription law, particularly regarding ultra-Orthodox exemptions, have deepened rifts within the coalition.

    Defence Minister Yoav Gallant's push for broader conscription laws clashes with the preferences of ultra-Orthodox parties in the coalition, highlighting a longstanding divide between secular and religious Israelis.

    Netanyahu's position is dependent on balancing the interests of hard-right religious nationalist parties that oppose concessions on the Hamas war or the issue with broader international expectations for peace and stability in the region.

