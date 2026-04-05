Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu praised Donald Trump's 'decisive leadership' following the rescue of a US F-15 crew member from Iran. Netanyahu hailed the operation as a great victory and a testament to the shared 'no one is left behind' ethos.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday praised US President Donald Trump following the high-risk rescue of a US F-15 crew member from Iran after it was downed by the Islamic Republic earlier this week, calling it a testament to decisive leadership and shared values between the two nations. In a video statement posted on X, Netanyahu congratulated Trump on the successful operation, stating that "all Israelis rejoice in the incredible rescue of a brave American pilot by America's dauntless warriors".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Testament to Shared Values

Highlighting the significance of the mission, Netanyahu said the operation demonstrated how "free societies muster their courage and their resolve" to overcome "seemingly insurmountable odds" and confront threats posed by "forces of darkness and terror." He further emphasised the enduring military ethos of both countries, noting that the rescue reinforced the "sacred principle" that no soldier is left behind - a value deeply rooted in both Israeli and American history.

"Congratulations, President Trump! All Israelis rejoice in the incredible rescue of a brave American pilot by America's dauntless warriors. This proves that when free societies muster their courage and their resolve, they can confront seemingly insurmountable odds and overcome the forces of darkness and terror. This rescue operation reinforces the sacred principle: no one is left behind. This is a shared value demonstrated time and time again in the history of both our countries," the Israeli PM said.

Drawing from Personal and National Experience

Drawing from personal and national experience, Netanyahu referenced Israel's history of daring rescue missions, including the Entebbe rescue operation, in which his brother, Yonatan Netanyahu, was killed and also recalled his own injury during a military operation, underscoring his understanding of the risks involved in such decisions.

"As a nation that repeatedly carried out daring rescue operations, and as someone who was wounded in such a mission and lost a brother in the Entebbe rescue, Israelis and I know what a bold decision you took," Netanyahu added. Praising Trump directly, Netanyahu added, "President Trump, Donald, my dear friend, once again your decisive leadership brought another great victory to America. I salute you! We all do!"

Trump Confirms 'Most Daring' Rescue

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump confirmed that the military rescued the second F-15 crew member, who went missing after Iran downed the jet. In a post on Truth Social, Trump called it the "most daring" search and rescue operation for the US military, stating that the government will "not leave a warfighter behind". He also stated that the crew member sustained injuries.

"We got him! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now safe and sound! This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue," Trump stated in his post. (ANI)