Thimi, Nepal, celebrates the annual Sindoor Jatra to mark Nepali New Year 2081. The town is painted orange as revellers smear each other with vermilion powder and parade 26 ceremonial palanquins around the Balkumari Temple with music and dance.

The beat of traditional Dhime (drum) goes high as the ceremonial palanquins circumambulate the Balkumari Temple in the Newa town of Thimi, with the atmosphere filled with the smell of Sindoor (vermilion powder) as the town welcomes Nepali New Year 2081 following the Lunar calendar.

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The annual festival of Sindoor Jatra paints the town with orange Sindoor, which is observed on the 2nd of Baisakh, the second day of the first month of the year, as per the Lunar calendar. A total of 26 ceremonial palanquins are brought to the temple square by devotees, completely soaked in Sindoor and accompanied by singing and dancing troupes.

A Celebration of Community and Tradition

"We smear vermilion powder on each other's face, tour around the deities playing the traditional musical instruments, drink and exchange greetings with each other wishing New Year," Sudeep Shrestha, one of the revellers, told ANI.

Revellers tour 26 ceremonial palanquins around the temple in modern times, but in the past, there used to be 32 palanquins. To mark the New Year, Bode, the adjoining town, also holds an annual festival where a devotee pierces their tongue. Other towns in Bhaktapur, including Nagadesh, Bode, and Nil Barahi, also hold ceremonial celebrations.

The Sacred Rituals

Celebrated on the second day of the Nepali month Baisakh by the Newar community in Madhyapur Thimi, the festival also marks the advent of the spring season.

A day before the observance of Sindoor Jatra, the locals of Thimi perform Gunsin Chhoyekegu, which means the firing of forest wood. The next day, palanquins, locally called "Khat," are taken to Vishnuvir during the day. Deities are taken on Khats to Kwachhen (Dakshin Barahi) from Layakhu during the night.

On New Year's Day, devotees present offerings and pray to Goddess Balkumari. They flock in large numbers to her temple in old Thimi. Through time immemorial, she has been the consort of Bhairab. They are both the guardian deities of the Kathmandu Valley.

During the evening, devotees perform righteous acts such as lighting oil lamps. Some even place them on their legs, chest, forehead, and arms and lie static for hours. The next day, to liven up the atmosphere, musicians play Dhimay Baja (traditional drums and cymbals) to encourage the revellers.

An Energetic Experience for All

During the celebration, only the orange-coloured vermilion powder is used, following the age-old tradition where it is considered sacred and pure. Along with the locals and Nepali revellers, tourists visiting the ancient city of Bhaktapur also take part in the celebration and immerse themselves in the festivity.

"Yesterday I came to Bhaktapur, and today I arrived here at 7 AM; it's very energetic, it's very beautiful, colourful; people are very, very nice. The atmosphere is so happening, I liked it," Kiera, a foreign tourist from Germany-Russia, told ANI.

"More people, more chaotic but more fun, more free. In my country (New Year is celebrated) more with the family, and here I have the impression that you celebrate it with the whole city. It's really nice, like a big community," Kiera added.

A Tradition Steeped in History

As an age-old tradition, revellers smear the "Bhuli," in Newari meaning orange in colour, and "Sinha," meaning Sindoor, on each other's face. It is also celebrated as part of the Biska Jatra (observed in the core Bhaktapur area), and it has been celebrated for ages using Sindoor as the main component, which gave this festivity the name 'Sindoor Jatra'.

The vermilion powder, which is smeared on each other and thrown in the air, is a symbol of prosperity. The music and vermilion powder fill the area with vibrancy and joy as devotees make merry while revolving their community chariots. (ANI)