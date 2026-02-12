Nepal's Pashupatinath Temple is being decorated for Maha Shivaratri. Around 2,500 saints from Nepal and India have arrived, with an estimated 2 million pilgrims expected to visit the UNESCO World Heritage Site for the festival dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Nepal's Pashupatinath Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a Hindu religious site, is taking on a new look as it is being decorated for Maha Shivaratri. Decorations are being set up, saints and sadhus, including the Naga Baba, have camped in various locations around the temple. Structures have been painted white, with walls painted and sanitation maintained; the Pashupatinath Temple is bustling around the clock.

Devotees Gather at Pashupatinath

"I have come here from Calcutta for the Shivaratri to the Pashupatinath temple. I have been coming here for three years. I very much like this place and the facilities. I wanted to visit the Pashupatinath Temple. For me, the Pashupatinath temple is very dear to me," a Shaivite ascetic from India told ANI as he camps in the Pashupatinath temple premises.

This year, about 2,500 Saints from within Nepal and neighbouring India are being welcomed by the Pashupati Area Development Trust.

"I have come for Shivaratri from West Bengal. I come on an annual basis. The scenario here is very good," another Shaivite ascetic told ANI.

The Significance of Maha Shivaratri

The Maha Shivaratri, a night dedicated to Lord Shiva, the protector, falls on Sunday, 15th February this year. An estimated 2 million pilgrims are expected to visit the temple this year. "Maha Shivaratri", known as the night of Lord Shiva, is observed with great fervour in Nepal, India, and other Hindu-majority countries.

Generally, the Day of Maha Shivaratri falls on the 13th night or 14th day of the lunar month, according to the Lunar Calendar. Every temple of Lord Shiva is flocked with pilgrims on the day of Shivaratri. One of the major festivals of Nepal, Maha Shivaratri literally means "Night of Shiva". It is celebrated on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Magha month, as per the Hindu lunar calendar.

A Night of Spiritual Energy

It is believed that on this day, the stars in the Northern Hemisphere are at their optimum positions to help raise a person's spiritual energy. It is also believed that the Shiva principle is most active on this day of the year.

Cosmic Dance and Divine Union

Maha Shivaratri is celebrated, marking the convergence of Shiva and Shakti. Maha Shivaratri also celebrates the night when Lord Shiva performed the "Tandav", the cosmic dance.

Hundreds of thousands of devotees visit Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, one of the holiest Hindu shrines. Pashupatinath is considered the Guardian and Protector of the Kathmandu Valley and Nepal. (ANI)