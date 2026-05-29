A Druze emergency centre in Israel is aiding Syria's Sweida province after deadly July 2025 violence. Volunteers report ongoing attacks and a dire humanitarian crisis, urging international delegations to independently assess the situation on the ground.

A Druze-run emergency coordination centre in northern Israel says it continues to receive alarming updates from southern Syria's Sweida province more than a year after the July 2025 violence that killed thousands and displaced large populations.

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The centre, based in the Galilee region, was set up by Druze volunteers to maintain contact with communities across the border in Sweida, coordinate humanitarian aid, and document developments following the reported mass violence.

Ongoing Crisis and Humanitarian Efforts

Around 600 volunteers are currently involved in collecting and delivering humanitarian assistance, including food, blankets, and medical supplies, while also sharing information about conditions on the ground. The Sweida violence in July 2025 involved clashes between Druze militias, Bedouin tribal fighters, and Syrian government forces. Human rights groups and UN-linked investigators have reported allegations of extrajudicial killings, executions, looting, and abductions. Some estimates cited in those investigations suggest more than 1,700 people were killed and nearly 200,000 displaced, though figures remain disputed due to limited independent access.

Retired Lt.-Col. Akram Mansour, spokesperson for the volunteer-run emergency centre, said the situation in Sweida remains unstable and dangerous. While addressing the media, he said, "Since the 13th to the 19th of July 2025, when the violence happened, nothing really stops. He added, "The situation in Syria is still affecting the Druze community. The villages are still under pressure, and we are doing everything we can here in the emergency room in Israel to help our families in Sweida."

International Attention Lacking

He added that international attention has not matched the severity of conditions on the ground. "The world is not really understanding the real picture of what is happening," Mansour said. He added, "There is a need for help, but many people are not paying attention to what is happening to the Druze in Sweida and in Syria."

Ceasefire 'Does Not Exist'

Responding to questions about a reported ceasefire in West Asia, Mansour rejected the idea that it has meaning on the ground. "When you say ceasefire in the Middle East, it does not exist," he said. He added, "Even if something is declared, attacks continue against the Druze community in Sweida and across Syria." He further claimed that violence is ongoing despite official statements. "Every day and every night there are attacks on the Druze community in Sweida," he said.

Call for Independent Investigation

The Druze volunteer said that their central demand is direct international access to assess conditions independently. "Send delegations to Sweida and Syria to see what is happening," Mansour said. He added, "People are living under severe shortages of water, food, and basic supplies. They are under constant pressure and attacks."

According to the centre, more than 600 Druze volunteers are working around the clock in Julis (a village in Israel) and surrounding areas, coordinating donations and humanitarian shipments to southern Syria. Mansour said most funding comes directly from the Druze community in Israel, with limited support from external organisations. "All the donations are mainly from the Druze community," he said. He added, "We collect the aid and transfer it to our brothers and sisters in Sweida."

Mansour urged international governments to independently verify reports from Syria rather than relying on secondhand accounts. "See the truth and do not depend only on what you are told," he said. He added, "Go and investigate for yourselves and understand what is happening." Addressing US President Donald Trump, he added, "Do not rely only on reports. Ask for the truth. We are ready to come to the United States or anywhere in the world to present what we have seen and documented."

Violence Not Faith-Driven

On the role of religion, Mansour said the violence should not be interpreted as faith-driven. "It is not about any religion," he said. He added, "What is happening has nothing to do with Islam, Christianity, or the Druze faith. It is about people who believe in violence and killing."