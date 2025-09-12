Gen Z-led protests in Nepal leave 51 dead and 1,368 injured. Amid political crisis, Sushila Karki is likely interim PM. Protests continue over corruption, social media ban, and political stagnation. India rescues stranded citizens.

The protests in Nepal, which began on September 8, have claimed the lives of 51 people and more than 1,368 have been injured. Among the dead are three police personnel and an Indian woman from Ghaziabad who died in Kathmandu after protesters set fire to the Hyatt Hotel where she was staying. Nepal Health Ministry confirmed that the 30 out of the 51 deaths were because of the bullets. Rest 21 died due to burns, wounds and other injuries. The ministry said that the death toll also included Police Personnel's deaths.

The protests forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign. This left Nepal in political uncertainty. Now, the country is struggling to form an interim government.

Sources said that Nepal’s former Chief Justice Sushila Karki is likely to be appointed as the interim Prime Minister. However, her appointment is delayed due to disagreements among the protest leaders. A second group has proposed Kulman Ghising, the former chief of Nepal Electricity Authority, as the interim head.

Today, major political and institutional leaders, including Nepal’s Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut and senior leaders of the CPN (Maoist Centre) are scheduled to meet in the afternoon. Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel is expected to join the meeting. A key topic of discussion is the formation of the interim government and the possible appointment of Sushila Karki.

Why Sushila Karki is supported

Sushila Karki is widely respected for her strong stand against judicial and political corruption. Gen Z protest leaders endorsed her as their preferred choice for interim Prime Minister during a press conference on Thursday.

Gen Z leaders said that their movement was not about changing the constitution but about removing corruption. Diwakar Dangal, a Gen Z leader, said, “We are staging this movement against corruption, as it is rampant.” Another leader, Junal Gadal, said, “We should choose Sushila Karki as the best option as the guardian of the country.”

Anil Baniya, another youth leader, said, “We are not trying to change the constitution but make necessary amendments. Through online surveys, we voted for Sushila Karki. Within six months, we will hold elections.”

Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah also voiced his support for Karki, strengthening her position as the probable interim Prime Minister.

Protests caused major destruction

The protests turned violent in a short time. Anger against corruption and political stagnation grew. Protesters attacked houses of almost all ministers. Many of these houses were ransacked and set on fire.

The Parliament building was also set ablaze during the protests, showing the level of unrest in the nation. Shops and public places were damaged. Streets were full of debris as citizens and groups began cleaning after days of chaos.

The protests deeply affected Nepal’s economy. The country’s hotel industry suffered badly. Hotels recorded a 50% drop in business. Essential goods like rice, lentils, and cooking oil became expensive and hard to find.

Indian citizens affected

Amid the unrest, India started airlifting its citizens stranded in Nepal. Over 140 people from Andhra Pradesh were brought back safely from Kathmandu by special flights. Several others returned to India via land borders at Sonauli in Uttar Pradesh and Panitanki in Darjeeling.

A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus running between Delhi and Kathmandu was stuck in Nepal since Wednesday.

Eight Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims from Ayodhya were also stranded at Hilsa, near the China border in Nepal.

An Indian volleyball team was stuck in Nepal. After a video appeal went viral, the Indian Embassy rescued the team and moved them to a safe place.

Meanwhile, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) caught 67 prisoners trying to enter India through various border points. These inmates were fleeing jails in Nepal amid the unrest.

Today’s important meeting between Nepal’s Army, President, and Gen Z leaders is expected to focus on forming an interim government and dissolving Parliament.

The situation in Nepal remains tense. Authorities are carefully watching developments. People hope for peaceful solutions soon, as protests and political instability continue to shake the Himalayan nation.

