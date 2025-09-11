Gen Z has proposed Kulman Ghising's name to be interim leader of Nepal after Mayor Balen Shah and former Chief Justice Sushila Karki stepped aside. Amid deadly protest in Nepal, the Gen Z movement pushes for clean governance and an end to corruption.

Following the unprecedented political unrest in Nepal, the Gen Z has proposed the leadership of the country’s interim government to be handed to Kulman Ghising, the well-respected head of the Nepal Electricity Authority. Their decision comes after both Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah and former Chief Justice Sushila Karki stepped aside. Ghising is celebrated for his role in ending the country’s long-standing problem of load-shedding and is seen as a clean, capable leader trusted to guide Nepal during this critical transition.

Gen Z movement pushes for change

The call for the appointment of Kulman Ghising was driven by the youth-led Gen Z movement, which is at the forefront of Nepal’s anti-corruption and good governance struggle. On Thursday, the movement declared an "unprecedented success" in forming an interim council to lead the country through political instability. Gen Z activists are pushing for transparent and accountable governance, hoping this new leadership will pave the way for fresh elections.

Initially, Balen Shah was viewed as the most acceptable candidate to head the interim council. However, he publicly declined the offer. Similarly, Sushila Karki, who also had significant support, withdrew her candidacy citing constitutional and legal hurdles and concerns about her age, which exceeded 70. This led to Kulman Ghising being seen as the most suitable choice by Gen Z leaders.

A call for participation in governance

Reports from Nepali media stated that a group of Gen Z youths went directly to the Army Headquarters, requesting to be included in negotiations about forming the interim government. This bold step highlighted their determination to play an active role in shaping the country’s political future, rather than merely protesting from the sidelines.

After deadly protests ousted the veteran Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and protesters set parliament on fire, the Nepali Army assumed control of the nation, home to over 30 million people. General Ashok Raj Sigdel, the Chief of the Nepali Army, met with key political figures and representatives of Gen Z. Although the army spokesperson did not disclose full details, the meeting underscored the tense and uncertain political atmosphere.

Rising death toll and injuries

The protests, which began on 8 September 2025, have already resulted in the deaths of 31 people, according to The Kathmandu Post, which cited officials from the Department of Forensic Medicine at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital. So far, 25 victims have been identified, while six remain unidentified. The department head, Dr Gopal Kumar Chaudhary, stated that postmortems followed international protocols, but details of the deceased could not be shared.

Over 1,000 people have reportedly been injured during the protests across the country. The situation worsened when the residence of Ravi Laxmi Chitrakar, wife of former Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal, was set on fire during violent demonstrations in the Dallu area of Kathmandu. Contrary to earlier reports of her death, she is now in critical condition at Kirtipur Hospital.

Negotiations for interim leadership

Negotiations are currently underway between the Nepali Army, President Ram Chandra Paudel, and representatives of the Gen Z youth. The goal is to determine the interim government’s leadership during Nepal’s political instability. The Himalayan Post reported that Gen Z protest leaders had unanimously chosen former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as their nominee for interim Prime Minister.

These talks are expected to proceed between Karki’s team and the Army leadership, potentially moving to the President’s Office at Sheetal Niwas, depending on how the situation develops. However, with both Karki and Shah stepping aside, Kulman Ghising emerged as the consensus candidate.

The root of the protests

The unrest was triggered after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms. Officials sais the ban was introduced over concerns regarding tax revenue and cybersecurity. However, this move sparked widespread outrage nationwide, as the youth loudly condemned the deep-rooted corruption within political parties. Protesters demand an end to institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance, pushing for more transparent and accountable decision-making.

The "Nepo Babies" trend further fuelled public frustration. Social media exposed the lavish lifestyles of politicians’ children, highlighting the stark contrast between the political elite and ordinary citizens. This sense of inequality became a powerful symbol for the protests, strengthening the resolve of Gen Z activists.

Curfew and current status

In response to the growing violence, a curfew was imposed in Kathmandu and several other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj. The curfew will remain in place until Friday morning, according to a statement issued by the Nepalese Army.

The situation remains highly volatile, with no clear end in sight. The formation of an interim government under Kulman Ghising is seen by many as a temporary but necessary solution to restore order and prepare the nation for future elections.

