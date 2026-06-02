Opposition parties in Nepal's parliament are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Balendra Shah over his remarks that Nepal had encroached upon Indian territory. The protests led to the adjournment of the House of Representatives.

Opposition Protests Spark Parliamentary Disruption

Opposition parties in Nepal's House of Representatives have continued their protest against the statement of Prime Minister over border demanding his resignation.

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The opposition lawmakers who continued to picket the rostrum of the parliament chanting slogans demanding resignation of the Prime Minister Balendra Shah over his remarks on border issues on Sunday.

Lawmakers Demand Resignation, Cite National Interest

Lawmakers raised objections over the Prime Minister's statement made on May 31, in which he reportedly suggested that Nepal had encroached upon Indian territory. Opposition parties argued that the remarks were serious enough to require either an apology or resignation.

"What the Supreme Executive Chief of our country said in this sovereign parliament is a matter known to everyone here. This is a seriously objectionable matter. It is against the national interest. It is a matter that will affect sovereignty and geographical integrity. If this was done by mistake or unintentional slip of the tongue, then it should not be allowed to continue for too long. It is causing great damage to the country. If this was done intentionally, then this is a seriously objectionable matter. We believe that he should resign on this matter," CPN-UML lawmaker Ganesh Singh Thagunna said.

Similarly, Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) lawmaker Khushbu Oli criticized what she described as a tendency to defend political leaders even by undermining national interests. "The Prime Minister's statement (of Sunday) is very concerning from the diplomatic, legal and national security angle. Prime Minister is not an individual, it is an institution and the statement that has been delivered from our executive body is a very weak is leading the nation to crisis. It isn't an issue that can be ignored or excused in any given context. The international estoppel principle is hard to be denied later which eventually would weaken the national claims," Oli said.

With continued protest from the opposition, the house speaker Dol Prasad Aryal adjourned the House meeting until June 8 at 11:00 AM.

The disruption comes amid escalating political controversy over the Prime Minister's remarks, which have already triggered protests and demands for apology or resignation from opposition parties in Parliament.

Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Sunday while answering to questions raised by lawmakers in the House of Representatives claimed that Nepal also have encroached areas of Indian territory, alongside ongoing disputes over Nepal's own land. The Prime Minister's statement quickly invited protest from the opposition over his claims. The opposition lawmakers called the claim baseless and demanding clarification and evidence from the government.

Foreign Ministry Issues Clarification

Later in the evening, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issuing a response to media clarified Prime Minister Balen Shah's controversial statement are linked to a technical concept of "cross-border occupation."

Issuing a statement on Sunday evening, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lok Bahadur Paudel Kshetri said the Prime Minister's comments refer to issues related to boundary pillars, no-man's land (dashgaja), and cross-border land usage. He explained that, based on technical studies, there are areas where land currently used by Nepal may fall on the Indian side, and vice versa, where land used by India may fall on the Nepali side. "This is primarily related to encroachment of no-man's land and cross-border occupation, meaning land use across the border," he said in the statement.

The ministry reiterated that Nepal's official border is defined by the Treaty of Sugauli. It also noted that areas such as Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Susta remain under incomplete demarcation. (ANI)