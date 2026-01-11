Nepal celebrated its 304th National Unification Day, the birth anniversary of nation-builder Prithivi Narayan Shah. President Ram Chandra Paudel led tributes, while former King Gyanendra Shah expressed concerns over the nation's current state.

Nepal on Sunday marked the 304th National Unification Day, which coincides with the birth anniversary of nation-builder Prithivi Narayan Shah, calling for national unity, marking the day since the Gen-Z revolution. Early in the morning, Nepali President Ram Chandra Paudel along with Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister Sushila Karki and her council of ministers, laid wreaths at Shah's statue in front of Singhadurbar.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Leaders Commemorate National Unity Day

In a message on 'Prithvi Jayanti' and National Unity Day, President Ram Chandra Paudel highlighted Prithvi Narayan Shah's efforts in building a modern Nepal by consolidating scattered states. "Remembering Prithvi Narayan Shah, we see how he unified Nepal, established national independence, and shaped a common identity. His teachings remain relevant and inspiring today," President Paudel said in a statement. He added that these teachings guide the country in strengthening the economy, fostering patriotism, maintaining diplomatic relations, preserving culture and religion, promoting public welfare, ensuring justice and good governance, and safeguarding national unity.

President Paudel noted that Nepal's sovereignty and independence today are the results of generations of nation-building led by courageous ancestors. He reaffirmed that Nepal is constitutionally an independent, indivisible, sovereign, secular, inclusive, democratic, socialist-oriented federal republic.

"I hope National Unity Day inspires all Nepalis to uphold the country's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and unity while working for the happiness and prosperity of the people," he said.

The Unification Campaign of Prithvi Narayan Shah

Shah, who was born in 1779 BS ((Bikram Sambat), led the historic campaign to unify the Baise and Chaubise states, laying the foundation of modern Nepal. The Nepali Army continuing its annual practice paid tribute by laying wreaths at the full-length statue of the nation-builder located at Army Headquarters and other army installations, Prithvi Narayan Shah, the then king of Gorkha, ascended the throne at the age of 20 and launched the unification campaign amid significant social, economic, and geographical challenges. He passed away in 1831 BS at the age of 52.

Prithvi Jayanti commemorates Nepal's shared history, culture, and national pride, and serves as a reminder to strengthen unity amid diversity. The day highlights the importance of placing national interest above personal interests and carries special significance in instilling a sense of dedication, service, and responsibility toward the nation among the younger generation.

Former King Gyanendra Shah Voices Concern

Shah's unification campaign enabled Nepal to remain one of the world's oldest independent nations by safeguarding national sovereignty and independence. His teachings, including the notion that both internal and external threats undermine the nation, remain relevant today, particularly in the fight against corruption and the promotion of good governance. His description of Nepal as a "yam between two rocks" continues to resonate in the country's geopolitical context. In a video address, former Nepal King Gyanendra Shah has expressed deep concern that Nepal itself may be at risk of survival, saying the country now faces a far more serious crisis than in the past. The former monarch said that while there was once worry about whether Nepal would be built, today there is growing fear about whether the country can even be saved.

On the Role of the Monarchy

Gyanendra said that nearly two decades after leaving Narayanhiti Royal Palace, the continuing political, economic and social crises facing the country have left him deeply worried. He said Nepal cannot be built through speeches, magic or miracles, stressing that institutions that represent all castes, religions and regions, including the monarchy, must act with a sense of national responsibility.

"The history of the Shah's dynasty royal institution, which actively, strongly, and successfully led all castes, religions, and regions of Nepali in the unification of the nation, even in struggles against any power, is clear to all. The tradition of the Shah dynasty has always considered the happiness and prosperity of the Nepali people over its own interest. The institution has always emphasized and continues to emphasize the unity and development of the Nepali people within the framework of the guidance provided by his Majesty King Prithivi Narayan Shah, the great," the deposed monarch said.

In his message, Gyanendra said that the political parties that came to power promising peace, economic progress and stability nearly two decades ago had asked the monarchy to step aside, and that he had complied in good faith. "However, in recent times, the country fell into the trap of unwanted confusion generated from elsewhere. Nearly two decades ago, when the political parties came to power promising to bring peace, lead the country towards economic progress and provide stability, we handed over the 'Crown and Sceptre' to the people's secure protection with a cooperative intent and stepped away from royal duties. This commitment should not be seen as an endorsement of weakness for evasion of responsibility or prohibited politics. Neither was this sentiment shared by the general public," the former King added.

The former king's message comes at a time of growing political uncertainty and renewed debate over Nepal's future political direction.

Historical Context and Legacy

Prithvi Narayan Shah conquered Nuwakot in 1744 and the Kathmandu Valley 25 years later in 1769. After conquering the Nepal Valley as the Kathmandu Valley was called at that time, Prithvi Narayan Shah gradually annexed Chaudandu Bijayapur and other principalities towards the east. He died in January 1775.

Prithvi Narayan Shah is credited for initiating the unification of Nepal with the support of all castes and communities. (ANI)