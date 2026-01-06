Nepal's Interim PM Sushila Karki has directed three ministers, Kulman Ghising, Bablu Gupta, and Jagdish Kharel, to resign. The order cites their political affiliations and intent to contest the upcoming March elections.

According to a sitting minister in Karki's cabinet, the interim Prime Minister directed the three ministers to step down, citing their active involvement with political parties. "The interim leader of the incumbent government advised the three ministers to resign from their posts. She made it clear that the interim cabinet cannot include politically affiliated individuals or those intending to contest the upcoming elections," the minister confirmed to ANI.

Ministers with Political Ties Asked to Resign

As per the minister, Karki asked Kulman Ghising, Bablu Gupta, and Jagdish Kharel to resign from their respective ministerial portfolios. "The Prime Minister said they have done a good job within the government to create an environment for timely elections and suggested that they may now step aside if they intend to contest the polls and focus on party work," the minister added.

Ghising currently serves as the Minister of Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation in the Sushila Karki-led interim government. Bablu Gupta serves as Minister for Youth and Sports, while Jagdish Kharel is the Minister for Communication and Information Technology.

Controversy Surrounding Energy Minister Ghising

Among the three ministers, interim premier Karki has reportedly focused more on Ghising, who launched the Ujyaalo Nepal Party and initially remained its patron. However, after Ghising reached an agreement to become vice president of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), questions about his continued role in the interim government arose both within and outside the Cabinet.

While Ghising has agreed to assume the role of RSP vice-president, he has not yet taken the oath of office. Minister Gupta has also been seen attending RSP meetings and events alongside Ghising. At the same time, Communication Minister Kharel is expected to contest the March elections as a candidate of the Nepali Congress. Neither Gupta nor Kharel has reacted to the interim Prime Minister's order.

Ghising Denies Party Membership

Meanwhile, Energy Minister Ghising has claimed that he is not a member of any political party. During an event held in Kathmandu on Tuesday, Ghising was asked whether it was appropriate for him to remain in a "civilian government" after joining the RSP. He denied party affiliation, stating, "I am not a member of any party."

Agreement Contradicts Minister's Claim

However, a seven-point agreement signed with RSP President Rabi Lamichhane on the night of December 29 contradicts this claim. The fourth point of the agreement explicitly mentions Ghising's appointment as vice-president. "Rabi Lamichhane shall be the central president of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, and Kulman Ghising, DP Aryal, and Swarnim Wagle will be vice-presidents," the document states.

The agreement was signed by Anup Kumar Upadhyaya, chairman of the Ujyaalo Nepal Party, of which Ghising is the patron. According to the agreement, Ghising holds the top-ranked vice-president position in the RSP, followed by DP Aryal and Swarnim Wagle.

Furthermore, following the agreement, the RSP included 18 individuals from the Ujyaalo Nepal Party in its list of proportional representation (PR) candidates. The list sparked controversy within the party after it emerged that Ghising had included the names of his nephew and father-in-law. Despite his denials, Ghising has continued to attend Ujyaalo Nepal Party meetings. (ANI)