Former US official Jon Finer highlighted a setback in India-US trust last year, stressing the urgent need for both countries to work towards rebuilding confidence and strengthening their strategic partnership to get ties back on track.

'Trust Suffered a Setback Last Year'

Former US Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer highlighted that trust between India and the United States suffered a setback last year, stressing the need for both countries to work towards rebuilding confidence and strengthening ties. In an interview with ANI, Finer reflected on the trajectory of the India-US relationship, noting that while the partnership has strengthened significantly over the past decades, recent developments have impacted the level of trust between the two nations.

"I think trust suffered a setback last year. So that is something that concerns me," Finer said. Emphasising the importance of rebuilding that trust, he added, "We all now have a lot of work to do to put things back on track."

Overcoming Historical Distrust

Finer explained that the India-US relationship has evolved significantly from the mistrust that characterised earlier decades, stating, "I do think damage was done last year. And maybe the most important area of damage is -- I started by talking a bit about distrust between the two countries." He noted that twenty-five years ago, there was a significant amount of deep scepticism despite both countries recognising the potential of the relationship.

Highlighting the efforts made by successive governments to strengthen cooperation, Finer noted that sustained diplomatic engagement helped reduce mistrust and expand cooperation across several sectors. "We have done a lot, Indian officials, American officials -- again, Republicans, Democrats on our side -- to break through that and to reduce the level of distrust and increase our ability to work even on sensitive issues like defence and advanced technologies," he said.

Concerns Over People-to-People Ties

Finer also underlined the significance of people-to-people ties, saying these connections have historically served as ballast in the relationship. He pointed to the decline in the number of Indian students studying in the United States as an issue that could affect bilateral ties. "The fact that the number of Indians studying in the United States is down, at least by what I heard, up to maybe 40 per cent in recent years -- I don't think it's a good thing for India, but I also don't think, as an American, it's a good thing for the United States either," he said.

Bullish on Long-Term Future

Despite these concerns, Finer noted that he remains optimistic about the long-term future of India-US relations, stating, "You know, I have to say, I have been. I still remain bullish."