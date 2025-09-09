Public protests in Nepal forced Gyanendra Shah to relinquish power in 2006, and the monarchy was abolished in 2008. Despite this, some Nepalese, disillusioned with the republic's instability, advocate for the monarchy's restoration.

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli's resignation following massive protests has put the spotlight back on Hindu King Gyanendra Shah. Recently, Hundreds of his loyalists gathered outside his residence to celebrate his 74th birthday, bringing flower garlands, gifts, and traditional offerings. Gyanendra, who rarely appears in public, had welcomed supporters inside his home for three hours. Support for the former king had surged after massive rallies in May and violent clashes in March, though Gyanendra, now living as a commoner, has not commented on restoration efforts. At a time when Nepal has plunged into uncertainty, Gyanendra Shah may emerge as a key player. To understand the current political climate, it is important to revisit how Gyanendra Shah was removed from power and why some Nepalese continue to rally for the monarchy.

Why Gyanendra Shah Was Ousted

Gyanendra Shah had become king in 2002 after a tragic palace massacre claimed the lives of his elder brother, King Birendra, and other members of the royal family. Initially, he served as a constitutional monarch with limited powers. However, in 2005, citing the need to curb Maoist insurgents, Gyanendra assumed absolute authority. He dissolved parliament, dismissed the government, detained politicians and journalists, and imposed a state of emergency, ruling the country with the army’s support. These authoritarian actions triggered massive public protests across Nepal. In 2006, facing relentless street demonstrations, Gyanendra was forced to hand over power to a multi-party government. This government subsequently negotiated a peace agreement with the Maoists, ending a decade-long civil war that had claimed thousands of lives. By 2008, Nepal’s parliament voted to abolish the 240-year-old Hindu monarchy, officially transitioning the nation into a secular republic and ending Gyanendra’s reign.

Despite his removal, Gyanendra has retained a base of supporters frustrated with political instability, corruption, and economic stagnation under the republic. Many royalist sympathizers view him as a symbol of stability and hope for a return to the monarchy as a way to counter persistent governance failures. Workers of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), emerged in 1990s as the main political voice calling for the restoration of the monarchy. It currently holds 14 out of 275 seats in Nepal’s Parliament, up from just one in the previous election. The next national elections are scheduled for 2027. Key political leaders, including former PM Madhav Kumar Nepal and CPN-Maoist chairman Prachanda, have rejected the idea of reinstating the king, warning that any attempt to reclaim the throne could have serious political consequences.

Reason For Violent Gen-Z Protests

Nepali youth erupted in violent protests, setting fire to parliament and KP Sharma Oli’s residence, forcing the veteran prime minister to resign. The unrest follows one of the deadliest crackdowns in recent years, which left at least 19 people dead. The protests began on Monday, September 8 over a government ban on social media and demands to tackle corruption. Even after the apps were restored, demonstrators, largely aged 15-40, continued their campaign. Waving the national flag, many dodged water cannons and attacked government buildings, chanting slogans demanding accountability. Some protesters reportedly carried assault rifles, AFP reported.

Oli, 73, a four-time prime minister and leader of the Communist Party, announced his resignation in a statement: “I have resigned from the post of prime minister... to take further steps towards a political solution.” His political career spans nearly six decades, including multiple terms as prime minister and the country’s transition from monarchy to republic in 2008. The unrest highlights Gen Z’s frustrations with corruption, unemployment, and limited opportunities. Nepal’s youth, nearly 43 percent of the population, see digital freedom as personal freedom; blocking platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and X ignited the protests. Amnesty International confirmed the use of live ammunition, while the UN called for a transparent probe. The Kathmandu Post noted, “For Gen Z, cutting off social media feels like silencing an entire generation,” underscoring the role of digital platforms in modern Nepali activism.