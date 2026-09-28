Four climbers' bodies have been recovered after an avalanche struck the base camp of Himlung Himal in Nepal's Manang district. Search and rescue operations are ongoing as 12 people still remain missing following the tragic incident.

Four Bodies Recovered, Search Continues

The bodies of two more deceased climbers have been recovered following an avalanche at the base camp of Himlung Himal in Nepal’s high-altitude Manang district, the Nepal National Mountain Guide Association (NNMGA) announced.

Updating on the search and rescue operation in the avalanche-hit area, the NNMGA stated that following the recovery of two bodies on Sunday, two more climbers' bodies have been recovered on Monday. "Yesterday, the team recovered the bodies of Mr. Chhebi Bhote, Mr. Pasang Bhote. Today, two more deceased climbers have been recovered Mr. Birendra Gurung, Mr. Ghan Shyam Rai," the association noted in the update.

NNGMA further affirmed that the search and rescue operations continue in the region, "with the team working for another 3–4 hours, conditions permitting." Extending deepest condolences over the loss of life, the association expressed commitment to completing the rescue mission. "Our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all those who lost their lives in this tragic incident. The NNMGA team remains committed to continuing the search and rescue operation until the mission is completed," NNMGA noted.

Avalanche Strikes Amid Weather Warnings

Meanwhile, The Kathmandu Post, citing NNMGA President Tul Singh Gurung, stated that 12 people still remain missing as the rescue operations continue.

Earlier on Sunday, two bodies were recovered following an avalanche at the base camp of Himlung Himal in the Manang district. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), via Nepal Police headquarters, confirmed in a post on X that search and rescue personnel dispatched to the site recovered two deceased individuals at the high-elevation camp.

Earlier in the day, expedition organisers confirmed that at least 10 people have gone missing after the avalanche struck the base camp. Expedition organiser Mingma Gyalje Sherpa confirmed that two of his kitchen staff were among those missing after the avalanche. “The avalanche hit on Sunday morning,” he said.

According to Sherpa, expedition teams and rope-fixing teams had evacuated the mountain slopes following a weather warning issued last week, while some people reluctantly stayed back.

The mountain region had witnessed heavy snowfall for several days, forcing climbers to retreat from the autumn ascent of the mountain. Those missing in Sunday's avalanche are from different expedition companies.

Himlung Himal, standing at 7,126 metres in Manang district, requires an additional permit for helicopter flights, adding to the difficulties involved in reaching the mountain. The 7,126-metre peak is a popular objective for climbers seeking experience at high altitude.

Widespread Weather Havoc Across Nepal

The incident comes as a weather system over the Bay of Bengal brings heavy snowfall to the mountains and persistent rainfall to Nepal's hills and plains. Rain and snowfall have affected several parts of the country.

Nepal has been witnessing adverse weather conditions since Friday, disrupting roads and prompting local authorities to close several sections to traffic. Tourism authorities have urged trekkers and climbers to suspend activities as weather conditions deteriorate. The Department of Tourism has also issued an alert advising that tourism activities be put on hold.

Until Sunday, at least 21 people were killed, five remained missing, and five others were injured following four days of torrential rainfall, flooding, and landslides across Nepal.

According to an official update released by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), landslides accounted for the majority of casualties, claiming 14 lives and leaving five people missing. Floods caused four deaths, while three fatalities were attributed to continuous heavy rainfall.

The severe weather directly affected 247 families nationwide, causing complete destruction to 260 homes and partial damage to 80 others.

The latest disaster in the Himalayan Nation comes a month after the tragedy of the Bhotekoshi Floods, which so far have claimed over 1400 lives and left over 6000 missing. (ANI)