National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross is stepping down amid nationwide tech disruptions. President Trump downplayed the outages, urging the public to stay calm as investigations into cyberattacks on major financial institutions continue.

National Cyber Director Steps Down Following Major US Tech Disruptions

Washington DC [US], November 20 (ANI): In what is being described as a direct fallout of the consistent outages plaguing tech services in the US, President Donald Trump's National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross is stepping down from his post, Fox News has confirmed. His departure comes following disruptions involving Microsoft Outlook, United Airlines, major banks and the NSA, along with a nationwide FAA ground stop.

Fox News cited an official who said that Cairncross does not want to serve another two years in the role, though his departure date remains unclear. Caincross' reported exit came despite Trump urging Americans not to panic or stockpile emergency supplies following a string of high-profile technology and banking disruptions across the United States, insisting the incidents are isolated technical glitches rather than a coordinated cyberattack.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News ahead of the APEC Summit, Trump was asked about growing public anxiety, including reports of people stockpiling food and water, prompted by the recent outages and his earlier declaration of a national emergency over the US power grid. The president brushed off the concerns, characterising the disruptions at major institutions like JPMorgan Chase as routine, unrelated occurrences amplified by media coverage. "Tell them to relax. Everything's good. These are individual events. So, Chase Manhattan Bank, JPMorgan, it goes out. Somebody else goes out. And I also think that, the press is sort of having a lot of fun with it," Trump said.

On Thursday, JPMorgan Chase disclosed that third-party service providers working with the financial institution were targeted in a cyberattack, with reports indicating that data, including email addresses and phone numbers, belonging to around 16,000 of its wealthy customers was exposed by a ransomware group. According to Fox News, a ransomware group identified as non-profit claimed responsibility for leaking data belonging to customers of JPMorgan Chase, Visa and Mastercard. The breach reportedly involved third-party business partners and exposed customer email addresses, phone numbers and account IDs. In a post on X, JPMorgan on Thursday (local time) said it had learned that third parties providing services to the firm had been targeted in a cyberattack. The bank said its investigation suggested that attackers had accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may have included customer names and email addresses.

The latest incidents involving JPMorgan come amid several other technology-related disruptions in recent weeks, including a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop that affected air travel last week and a global email outage at Microsoft. Last month, cryptocurrency exchange Binance also experienced a major cyberattack. (ANI)