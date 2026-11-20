Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has reiterated that the safety of Indian seafarers is a top government priority, as officials work to address concerns following repeated attacks on commercial vessels in international waters.

Safety of Indian Seafarers Remains High Priority Says Hardeep Puri

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri has said the safety of Indian seafarers remains a "very high priority" for the government, adding that the Centre is making efforts to assist them and is going out of its way to ensure their safety. Speaking to reporters on the issue of seafarers' safety, Puri on Thursday said that the matter has received priority during the Prime Minister's engagements abroad and that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other officials are also making efforts in this regard.

"That is a very high priority for us. I think wherever the Prime Minister has gone, Jaishankar ji, etc., the safety of seafarers is a very high priority, and efforts are being made there," the Union Minister said. Acknowledging that Indian seafarers have been going through a difficult time, Puri highlighted the significant presence of people of Indian origin and Indian citizens in the maritime sector.

"I know we've had a very difficult time. But the fact of the matter is, no matter where you look at it, the Indian origin population or Indian citizens in maritime is very high," he said. The Union Minister further pointed out that many young Indians venture out and take risks to pursue opportunities in the maritime sector, emphasising that ensuring their safety is the government's responsibility. "Our youngsters step out, take risks. So it's our duty to do that, and I think the government is not only conscious of that, but it's going out of its way to help them," Puri said. He, however, acknowledged that further efforts could be made to strengthen the support extended to Indian seafarers. "Of course, more can be done," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal condemned repeated attacks on commercial vessels, particularly those involving Indian seafarers, and reviewed the situation to strengthen maritime safety and security measures as the ministry tracks NINE India-flagged/Indian-interest vessels in the west of the Strait of Hormuz. "We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on commercial vessels, particularly those involving Indian seafarers, in various parts of the world," Sonowal said. "Such incidents pose a serious threat to the safety and security of seafarers, disrupt maritime trade and undermine the stability of global supply chains." "Freedom of navigation and the unimpeded movement of merchant vessels through international waters are fundamental principles of international maritime law," Sonowal said. "Ensuring safe and secure sea lanes is essential not only for the continuity of global trade but also for sustaining economic growth, energy security and the prosperity of nations." The ministry's E-Navik seafarer tracking module is tracking more than 800 vessels in the Persian Gulf west of the strait, while more than 200 vessels are in the Gulf of Oman, east of the Strait of Hormuz.