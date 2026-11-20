PM Modi will inaugurate the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi. The event aims to foster cultural connections, showcase India's heritage, and strengthen ties among SCO member nations through various exhibitions and sessions.

PM Modi to Inaugurate First SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum Today

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum at Purana Qila in New Delhi on Friday, an initiative aimed at celebrating the region's shared civilisational heritage, strengthening people-to-people ties and promoting cross-cultural dialogue and cooperation. According to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Forum at around 5:30 PM and also address the gathering on the occasion.

The Objectives and Scope of the Forum

The Forum, being held from November 20 to 22, will bring together participants to explore the rich and interconnected civilisational heritage of the region and strengthen cultural cooperation among SCO member countries. The initiative builds upon the proposal made by Prime Minister Modi at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, in 2025 to establish a dedicated platform for civilisational dialogue under the SCO framework. The proposal was subsequently welcomed in the Bishkek Declaration of the SCO, the MEA release stated.

Cultural Showcases and Thematic Sessions

The inaugural ceremony will feature a cultural presentation titled "Civilisations in Conversation - Cultural Show", combining music, dance, visual storytelling and narration. Based on the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - The World Is One Family", the presentation will highlight cultural connections across India and Eurasia. The Forum will also feature exhibitions showcasing India's archaeological, artistic and literary heritage under the title "ASTITVA – The Essence of Our Existence". The exhibition will offer an immersive account of Delhi's history through archaeological evidence dating from 1200 BCE to 1200 CE. It will include excavated remains, artefacts, architectural fragments and other significant discoveries. Another major attraction will be the "Mahabharat Scroll Pavilion - Anant: A Rare 18th Century Mahabharata Scroll", which will showcase an illustrated scroll reflecting India's rich epic and artistic traditions. According to the MEA, four thematic sessions will be held on November 21 and 22, bringing together scholars, academics, subject experts and cultural representatives. The discussions will cover a range of themes, including cultural expressions such as music and performing arts, textiles, cuisine and traditional games; shared traditions in art and architecture; language and literary traditions, including scripts and manuscripts; and monastic trails and philosophical traditions. The Forum is envisaged as a dedicated platform under the SCO framework to encourage dialogue on shared civilisational heritage and foster greater cultural understanding and cooperation across the region. (ANI)