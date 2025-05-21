Several drone-like objects were spotted hovering over the night sky in Kolkata on Monday, prompting the police to investigate the matter from all angles, including the possibility of espionage.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), at least 8-10 such objects were seen flying over the Hastings area, the Vidyasagar Setu and Maidan.

A senior bureaucrat in the state administration said the Centre has sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government over the incident.

"These drone-like-objects were seen flying from the direction of Maheshtala in South 24 Parganas district late on Monday. They hovered over the Hastings area, the Second Hooghly Bridge (Vidyasagar Setu) and Fort William (the army’s Eastern Command headquarters)," a police officer was quoted by TOI as saying.

The drone-like objects were also seen over Park Circus area in the eastern part of the metropolis before disappearing, he said.

The Special Task Force (STF) and the Detective Department of Kolkata Police have initiated an investigation, he said.

"We are probing the matter from all angles, including the possibility of espionage," the officer said.