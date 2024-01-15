Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Myanmar's pro-democracy insurgent group seizes town bordering India; China-backed military junta on backfoot

    The military junta in Naypyidaw has faced its biggest blow so far after coming into power in 2021. A town bordering India and Bangladesh has fallen into the hands of pro-democracy insurgency groups causing major distress among Beijing and the authoritarian military junta.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 15, 2024, 4:44 PM IST

    Myanmar’s ruling military junta is facing multiple losses of land and ground forces as anti-junta factions have stepped up their attack, especially on border towns. Military junta after ousting a democratically elected government and taking over the reins in 2021 is now facing its biggest insurgency challenge.

    Pro-democracy parallel government, anti junta groups have joined hands to take on the military junta. The large-scale attacks from them against the ruling factions began last year. With the start of the New Year, the insurgency group upped their ante. However, Beijing tried to mediate for months and succeeded in executing a ceasefire between the two enemies.

    However, the military junta by attacking the insurgents broke the ceasefire which resulted in the relaunch of the large-scale attacks. Arakan Army (AA), one of the most prominent anti-junta groups in Myanmar claimed that it took control of a town on the India and Bangladesh border. Paletwa, a port town along the prominent Kaladan River fell away from the junta on Sunday.

    The military junta spokesperson refused to speak on the claims of their rival groups almost confirming the fall of Paletwa. Another military group took over the Lukkai town bordering China in the northern Shan state. China who is an important backer of the military junta is worried about the situation.

    The authoritarian regime feels more threatened their ever due to the increasing influence of the insurgency groups. The Military junta is likely to ask for more weapons and resources from Beijing to fight the latest wave of insurgency. China is also likely to skeptically watch the developments for some time and then decide on the future proceedings. Reactions from the Indian and Bangladesh sides are still awaited.

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2024, 4:45 PM IST
