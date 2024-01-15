Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Trade deficit down by 14 percent for Israel in 2023, country's exports and imports fall; all you need to know

    Israel's economy is facing a temporary crisis as its imports and exports have significantly fallen in 2023 compared to 2022. The latest data believes the economic numbers fell because of Israel's myopic focus on the war against Hamas. The state machinery is heavily involved on that front.

    Trade deficit down by 14 percent for Israel in 2023, country's exports and imports fall; all you need to know avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 15, 2024, 3:57 PM IST

    The latest data released by Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics (BCS) has painted a grim picture of the nation’s business output for 2023. Israel's exports fell by huge numbers after the war in the Gaza Strip against Hamas. Overall, the import percentage was also affected as most of the time and resources of the state machinery were spent on the conflict against non-state actors. 

    The trade deficit of Israel's overall business dealings in 2023 rose by 14 percent which has caused concern in Jerusalem. The exports of goods decreased by 2.4 percent while exports of medium-low technology industries hit by 9.1 percent. The fresh data from the fourth quarter (annual rates) suggest a decrease in Israel's specialized industry of high technology by 6.8 percent.

    Also Read: Ram Mandir scams alert! Beware of fake VIP entry WhatsApp messages; prasad offer with Rs 51 shipping charges

    The Middle Eastern nation is known for its high technology output due to state-of-the-art research and development institutes. However, this happened because the state under emergency circumstances was keen to keep hold off and divert high technology output to its efforts against Hamas. Israel’s defense industry decreased its output significantly.

    Economy Minister Nir Barkat has rebuffed any concern towards the Israeli economy as he is confident of a strong comeback after the war is over. The far-right leader has also been in the news for criticizing his own government’s policy. Nir Barkat expressed concern over the new policies against the Hamas group in Gaza.

    Nir Barkat said, “I am concerned. To my disappointment, we are too benevolent and too considerate. It is unacceptable that we endanger our soldiers and send them, exposed, into all manner of buildings that we have not bombed beforehand. 

    Giving in to every external pressure, even to our best friends, is a serious error for which we pay heavily. Our responsibility as the government of Israel is first and foremost to care for Israel's essential interests. We must not give in to any pressure.”

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2024, 3:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Terrifying Video of flames shooting from Boeing plane with 122 on board as bird flies into engine goes viral snt

    Terrifying! Video of flames shooting from Boeing plane with 122 on board as bird flies into engine goes viral

    North Korea claims it tested new missile with hypersonic warhead

    North Korea claims it tested new missile with hypersonic warhead

    AI likely to impact 40 per cent of jobs globally 2024 probably a tough year ahead says IMF chief gcw

    AI likely to impact 40% of jobs globally, 2024 probably a 'tough year ahead', says IMF chief

    US Over 150 Tesla cars parked in 'Ram' formation illuminate Maryland with dazzling musical light show (WATCH) snt

    US: Over 150 Tesla cars parked in 'Ram' formation illuminate Maryland with dazzling musical light show (WATCH)

    Israeli girl Noa Argamani, whose kidnapping had shocked the world, appears in eerie Hamas video

    Israeli girl Noa Argamani, whose kidnapping had shocked the world, appears in eerie Hamas video (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Why are idols kept in water, grain, honey before Pran Pratishtha? anr

    Why are idols kept in water, grain, honey before Pran Pratishtha?

    Pran Pratishtha preparations complete, Lord Ram's idol crafted from black stone: Trust Chairman Champat Rai

    Pran Pratishtha preparations complete, Lord Ram's idol crafted from black stone: Trust Chairman Champat Rai

    Cricket Young Cricket sensation Prakhar Chaturvedi creates history with unbeaten 404 in the Cooch Behar Trophy final osf

    Young Cricket sensation Prakhar Chaturvedi creates history with unbeaten 404 in the Cooch Behar Trophy final

    Fighter: How much did Hrithik, Deepika and others charge for the film? RKK

    Fighter: How much did Hrithik, Deepika and others charge for the film?

    IndiGo incident Jyotiraditya Scindia calls unruly flyers behaviour as unacceptable warns of strict action gcw

    IndiGo incident: Jyotiraditya Scindia calls unruly flyer's behaviour as 'unacceptable'; warns of strict action

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon