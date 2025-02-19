Musk calls himself 'tech-support' for Trump, slams US bureaucracy delays in implementing executive orders

Elon Musk criticizes the US bureaucracy for delaying the implementation of President Trump's executive orders. He emphasizes the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) role in ensuring these orders are executed, advocating for democracy over bureaucracy.

Washington DC [US], February 19 (ANI): Tesla CEO and DOGE Head, Elon Musk, opened up on the delay in the implementation of the executive orders signed by US President Donald Trump, blaming the US bureaucracy for it and said they are "fighting against the will of the people".

He further elaborated on to how the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is working to make sure that the executive orders are implemented thereby making way for democracy over bureaucracy.

In an Fox News interview telecasted on Tuesday (local time), US President Donald Trump and his close aide, Musk opened up on their personal relations.

"I love the president. I think President Trump is a good man. The president has been so unfairly attacked in the media. It's truly outrageous. And I've spent--at this point, spent a lot of time with the president. And not once have I seen him do something that was mean or cruel or wrong," Elon Musk said.

He told that he was going to endorse Trump in the race to the White House but the assassination attempt on Trump "just sped it up".

Calling himself the tech-support for the President, Musk said, "I'm here to provide the president with technology support."

"I'm a technologist, and I try to make technologies that-- improve the world and make life better... I'm here to provide the President with technology support... It's a very important thing, because the president will make these executive orders, which are very sensible and good for the country, but then they don't get implemented," he added.

He cited the example of how the funding for the migrant hotels for which the US President had issued executive order, to stop the taxpayer's money for paying the luxury hotels for illegal immigrants, was still happening as late as last week.

The Tesla CEO alleged that the bureaucracy is "fighting the will of the people" by 'preventing' the implementation of President's orders, further added that they live in a 'bureaucracy' and not a 'democracy'.

Musk said, "We went in there (hotels) and we're like, this is a violation of the presidential executive order. It needs to stop. So what we're doing here is, one of the biggest functions of the DOGE team is just making sure that the presidential executive orders are actually carried out. And this is a very important thing, because the president is the elected representative of the people. So it's representing the will of the people. And if the bureaucracy is fighting the will of the people and preventing the president from implementing what the people want, then what we live in is a bureaucracy and not a democracy."

Speaking about how initially he was supported by the Left wing, Musk said, "I used to be adored by the left, you know. Not anymore... They call it, like, Trump derangement syndrome, and you don't realize how real this is. "

Musk added, "You can't reason with people" and shared examples from his life on when once he mentioned the name of the President during a conversation to people, "It was like they got shot with a dart in the jugular that contained like methamphetamine and rabies... It's like they become completely irrational.

He also added that ever since he's endorsed the President, "I'm getting just the dirty looks from everyone, like, if looks could kill, I would have been dead several times over." (ANI)

