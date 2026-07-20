Hailing it as a historic visit, Moldovan President Maia Sandu welcomed President Droupadi Murmu. The leaders emphasized shared democratic values, international law, and discussed deepening bilateral ties amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Hailing President Droupadi Murmu's visit as an "honour" to the Eastern European country, Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Monday emphasised the shared democratic values and a mutual commitment to international law.

Addressing the press during a joint briefing with President Murmu, Moldovan leader welcomed her Indian counterpart and underscored that it is the first visit of the Indian head of state since the establishment of diplomatic relationship between the nations 34 years ago. "Today is a very special day for the Republic of Moldova. For the first time since the establishment of our diplomatic relationship 34 years ago, a head of state of India is visiting our country. Mrs. President, welcome to the Republic of Moldova. Your visit is an honor for us. It's also a sign of respect for our country as well as for its citizens," President Sandu stated.

Moldova Condemns Russia's War, Urges Support for Ukraine

Speaking against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in neighbouring Ukraine, President Sandu highlighted the severe security challenges facing the region. She slammed Russia for waging an "aggressive" and "unfair" war against Ukraine for over four years at Moldova's very borders. "At our very border the war continues. Russia for over four years is holding an aggression war against Ukraine, a war which is absolutely unfair, killing innocent people, setting under threat the peace of the entire continent. Moldova is condemning firmly this aggression. We, exactly as India, trust in sovereignty of the states, we trust in international law. We would like to urge all the free countries which want their independence, their sovereignty, their borders to be respected to support Ukraine," Sandu stated.

Symbol of Peaceful Co-existence

Evoking a deep symbolic message of peaceful co-existence, President Murmu presented a bust of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of Indian independence, as a gift to the host nation. President Sandu remarked, "The lesson learned from him (Mahatma Gandhi) is that the true peace is not the silence imposed by the powerful ones, but the mutual understanding between free nations." She further stated that despite the vast difference in scale, the two democracies, stand completely united through the identical values of freedom, dignity, and working to the benefit of their people.

Productive Bilateral Talks

Earlier President Murmu on Monday was recieved by her Moldovan counterpart Sandu at the Presidential Palace in Chisinau, and was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour upon her arrival. The Rashtrapati Bhavan stated that the two leaders held productive and forward-looking discussions covering the entire spectrum of our bilateral partnership.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that President Murmu held bilateral talks with her Moldovan counterpart. Reflecting on the productive talks, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn held productive bilateral talks with President Maia Sandu of Moldova at the Presidential Palace in Chisinau. The two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of India-Moldova cooperation and discussed ways to further deepen collaboration. The discussions reaffirmed the shared commitment to unlock new opportunities and expand bilateral ties."

President Murmu is on her three-nation European visit of Moldova, North Macedonia, and Romania. (ANI)