Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link was illuminated with images of PM Modi and French President Macron to welcome his visit. Macron's trip focuses on strengthening the India-France strategic partnership, with an emphasis on AI and emerging technologies.

Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Maharashtra was lit up on Monday to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of his scheduled visit to India. The iconic Sea Link was lit with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The visual tribute marks the commencement of a high-profile visit by President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron, who are scheduled to be in India till February 19, spanning both the financial and national capitals.

Deepening India-France Partnership

Macron is set to arrive in Mumbai today, marking his fourth visit to the country at the invitation of PM Narendra Modi. This visit signals sustained momentum in the India-France strategic partnership, with a particular focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) cooperation and emerging technologies.

According to the French Embassy, this engagement marks another significant chapter in the expanding ties between New Delhi and Paris.

The visit comes against the backdrop of a steadily deepening partnership across defence, space, civil nuclear energy, climate action, and education. This trajectory began with Macron's first visit in 2018, followed by his attendance at the 2023 G20 Summit and his 2024 State Visit as the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day.

India-France Year of Innovation

During that milestone, the two leaders declared 2026 as the India-France Year of Innovation, a forward-looking initiative they will jointly inaugurate in Mumbai during this trip.

Key Visit Agenda

As part of the current itinerary, PM Modi and President Macron will hold wide-ranging discussions on February 17 in Mumbai to further strengthen bilateral cooperation under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap. The leaders will also exchange views on regional and global issues, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, reflecting a growing strategic convergence.

Focus on Artificial Intelligence

Following their Mumbai engagements, the delegation will travel to Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Held at Bharat Mandapam from February 16 to 20, this event marks the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South. The India AI Impact Summit is designed as a five-day programme anchored on three foundational pillars, or "Sutras": People, Planet, and Progress.

The participation of the French President underscores the importance both nations attach to emerging technologies, building on PM Modi's co-chairing of the AI Action Summit with Macron in Paris in February 2025.