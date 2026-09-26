Giant dancing gorillas have become a viral entertainment trend at parties, weddings, and birthdays in Lahore, Pakistan. Entertainers wearing oversized costumes energetically dance alongside guests, transforming ordinary celebrations into highly unique spectacles.

Move over DJs, giant dancing gorillas are stealing the spotlight at parties in Pakistan. Entertainers dressed in oversized gorilla costumes have become an unexpected attraction at celebrations in Lahore, where they are seen dancing alongside guests to DJ music. Videos of the unusual performances have been circulating online, turning the bizarre party act into a viral talking point.

The performers, almost completely hidden inside bulky costumes, throw their oversized arms around and move energetically to the music while party-goers dance around them. Their towering appearance and exaggerated movements have transformed ordinary celebrations into unusual spectacles, with guests appearing amused by the giant characters suddenly joining the dance floor.

An AFP video shared on X captured the trend and was posted with the caption: “How giant dancing gorillas are gate-crashing parties in Pakistan.” The AFP post added: “Party-goers in Pakistan are going ape over the latest craze to hit the dancefloor -- giant gorillas.”

Watch the viral video here:

Scroll to load tweet…

The trend is reportedly being driven by Shayen Zahoor, who runs Gorilla.co.pk, a business offering giant dancing gorilla acts for events in Lahore. According to a report by The Times of India citing AFP, Zahoor said the costume was ordered in early April and arrived by the end of that month. The team then uploaded a reel on Instagram, which quickly attracted massive attention.

“We uploaded a reel on Instagram, and within just two days it reached a million views,” Zahoor recalled. He also said the response was immediate, with “approximately 1,200 to 1,300 messages” arriving on the first day.

People reportedly contacted the business to ask whether the giant costume was real, how much it would cost to book and other details. What began with a single social media reel has since evolved into a distinctive entertainment trend at weddings, birthdays and other celebrations.

With guests dancing alongside the costumed performers, the giant gorillas have become the latest unexpected stars of Pakistan's party scene.