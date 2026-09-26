At the 9th India International Water Week, India committed to partnering with African nations to accelerate SDG 6 and advance climate-resilient water security, aligning with Africa's development and climate priorities.

The 9th India International Water Week 2026 featured a roundtable with Ambassadors of African countries in New Delhi, with India underlining its readiness to work with African nations to accelerate implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 6 and advance climate-resilient water security.

In a post on X on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the roundtable was aimed at “strengthening partnerships to accelerate implementation of SDG 6 and advance an inclusive, climate resilient water security aligned with Africa’s development and climate priorities.”

“India stands ready to work together with African countries as the African Union advances its Year 2026 theme on ‘Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063’,” Jaiswal said.

In a post on X, the Jal Jeevan Mission said that the 9th India International Water Week 2026 began with a “Roundtable on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene with Ambassadors of African Countries.” It added that the Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, welcomed “African delegates, development partners & international representatives.”

India's Diplomatic Engagements in New York

Focus on Afghanistan's Humanitarian Needs

Meanwhile, on Friday (local time), Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan in New York and underlined that addressing the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people must remain a focus.

Jaiswal said Misri “Appreciated the role of UNAMA and extended India’s continued cooperation.”

Cooperation on Counter-Terrorism

On the same day, Secretary (West) Sibi George met Alexandre Zouev, Acting Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism. They discussed India’s engagement with the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism and ways to further deepen cooperation.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, “They discussed India’s strong engagement with @UN_OCT in countering the threat of cross border terrorism, and ways to further deepen this cooperation."

India-UAE Talks on Sustainability

Separately, George met Abdulla Ahmed Balalaa, UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York. The two sides discussed “the growing momentum in India-UAE cooperation on sustainability” and explored avenues to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in sustainable technologies, including water management.

“They also looked forward to the UAE convening a successful UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi in December 2026,” Jaiswal said.

The meetings came as India continued its engagement with international partners on water security, sustainability, humanitarian concerns and counter-terrorism. (ANI)