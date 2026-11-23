Lower Saxony Minister-President Olaf Lies describes India as a crucial innovation partner, emphasizing that future bilateral ties should focus on technology, industrial collaboration, and shared skills rather than just conventional trade.

Lower Saxony Minister-President Olaf Lies Describes India as a Key Innovation Partner

Lower Saxony Minister-President Olaf Lies on Monday described India as a strong innovation and technology partner for the German state, saying bilateral economic engagement has significant potential beyond conventional trade and market opportunities.

Addressing a gathering at the German Ambassador’s residence in New Delhi, Lies said India was not merely an important market for German companies but also a country with which Lower Saxony wanted to build deeper technological and industrial partnerships.

“But India is not only an important market for our companies. It is also a strong innovation and technology partner. This is why our trade with India is already substantial. But there is much more potential,” Lies said.

He highlighted India’s young population, talented engineers and ambitious entrepreneurs, saying the country’s capabilities offered significant opportunities for collaboration.

Lies said Lower Saxony was home to major industrial companies, including Volkswagen and Ottobock, which have established a presence in India, alongside several medium-sized enterprises working with Indian partners. He said the German state was particularly interested in strengthening cooperation in digitalisation, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, industrial innovation and research.

The Minister-President also emphasised the importance of skills, vocational training and education in strengthening bilateral engagement. Referring to his interaction with partners from Telangana earlier in the evening, Lies said discussions on skills and vocational training demonstrated how cooperation could create opportunities for people in both countries.

“Cooperation is not only about goods and contracts. It is about people. Skills, training and education play an important role in our talks during this trip,” he said.

Lies is leading a delegation of business and political representatives from Lower Saxony on a visit to India, with scheduled engagements in New Delhi, Pune and Mumbai. He said the delegation hoped to establish new contacts, develop ideas and identify projects that could translate into lasting partnerships between India and Lower Saxony.