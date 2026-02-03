Moscow will host the InteRussia Theatre Arts Fellowship in 2026 for young artists from BRICS+ nations. The GITIS-led program, from Aug 24 to Oct 3, includes workshops on Russian acting methods and fosters international cultural exchange.

In 2026, Moscow will once again host young theatre artists from BRICS+ nations for the InteRussia Theatre Arts Fellowship, a cultural and educational exchange initiative aimed at nurturing emerging talent in the performing arts. The programme is organised by the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts (GITIS) in partnership with the Gorchakov Fund, TV BRICS International Media Network, and the Autonomous Non-Profit Organisation "Mezhdunarodniki." It is conducted under Rossotrudnichestvo's flagship "New Generation" project with backing from the Presidential Grants Foundation. The fellowship is intended for advanced students of theatre and film institutions, as well as early-career professional actors.

Programme Details and Opportunities

Scheduled to run from August 24 to October 3 in Moscow, the course offers participants the opportunity to immerse themselves in Russian theatrical traditions and contemporary practices. Fellows will engage in workshops focused on acting techniques, stage movement, and speech, while also attending performances at prominent Moscow theatres. The programme encourages interaction with established cultural figures and fosters collaboration among peers from different countries. At the conclusion, participants will showcase their skills through stage etudes and dramatic excerpts, as reported by TV BRICS.

A Vision for Cultural Exchange

Grigory Zaslavsky, Rector of GITIS, expressed enthusiasm about continuing the fellowship, highlighting that the initiative goes beyond teaching by promoting meaningful exchange. According to him, the programme introduces international artists to Russia's distinctive acting methodologies, including psychological approaches and evolving interpretations of Stanislavski's legacy. He emphasised that the experience benefits both sides, as diverse perspectives and creative energies enrich the learning process.

Key Partners and Media Coverage

TV BRICS, represented by International Cooperation Director Aleksandra Burman, plays a key role as both co-organiser and primary media partner. The network supports humanitarian initiatives that strengthen international cooperation and ensure extensive global coverage of the fellowship. These efforts help build professional networks, encourage knowledge-sharing, and contribute to stronger ties among BRICS nations.

History and Impact of the Fellowship

Launched in 2021 by the Gorchakov Fund, the InteRussia fellowship seeks to deepen academic, cultural, and public diplomacy links between Russia and other countries. As Deputy Executive Director Sergey Orlov noted, the programme will celebrate its fifth anniversary in 2026, marking its steady growth and international recognition.

More than 500 fellows from over 70 nations have already participated, with the theatre arts track standing out for its creativity and appeal. Recent editions included participants from countries such as Argentina, Brazil, India, China, South Africa, Tunisia, Mauritania, and Cuba. A documentary titled Worthy of Applause: New Roles for BRICS+ Actors was also produced to highlight the programme's impact.