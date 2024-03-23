Moscow terror attack: Spectator neutralized terrorist, saved dozens at Crocus City Hall

During a terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, a spectator heroically neutralized one of the assailants, allowing dozens to escape, Russian media reports said.

In the midst of chaos and terror during the shooting at Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region, one courageous spectator emerged as a hero, helping dozens to safety by confronting and neutralizing one of the terrorists. Eyewitnesses recounted the brave act, shedding light on a glimmer of hope amidst the darkness of tragedy.

According to witness Elena, who spoke to the Baza telegram channel, the heroic individual swiftly intervened, seizing the assailant's weapon and subduing him. "The young man jumped on him... I just saw how he had already taken the machine gun away from him and beat him with the butt of it," she recounted. Elena emphasized that the brave action allowed several dozen people to escape the harrowing scene, though the fate of the hero remains unknown. Watch the Video HERE

The harrowing incident unfolded on the evening of March 22 at Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region, where a concert was taking place. The Investigative Committee of Russia confirmed more than 60 fatalities resulting from the terrorist attack, while Health Minister Mikhail Murashko reported that 115 individuals were hospitalized.

Among the survivors was a girl who recounted her harrowing experience of pretending to be dead to evade the attackers. In the midst of the chaos, as terrorists fired upon fleeing individuals, she fell to the floor and feigned death, ultimately managing to escape when the attackers intensified the fire and temporarily closed the door to her hiding place.

Details emerged regarding the attackers' escape, as reports indicated they fled in a white Renault vehicle. Law enforcement agencies swiftly responded to the scene, with the Investigative Committee launching a criminal case and conducting investigations at the site.

Security footage revealed the weaponry wielded by the assailants, including Kalashnikov assault rifles and a substantial cache of ammunition. Authorities recovered loaded clips and ammunition from the scene, underscoring the severity of the attack. The terrorist assault prompted swift condemnation and intensified efforts by law enforcement to bring the perpetrators to justice.

