A senior Russian official has intensified criticism of the European Union's foreign policy leadership, accusing EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas of pushing the bloc toward confrontation with both Russia and China, reports Sputnik.

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russia's special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, made the remarks in a comment on X, formerly Twitter, responding to a user's post that shared a video of Kallas.

Russian Official Lambasts EU Policy

In the video, Kallas questions how the European Union can speak about taking on risks related to China if it is unable to effectively pressure Russia. "Idiotic Kaja wants the EU at war with Russia AND China," Dmitriev wrote, amplifying Moscow's accusations that EU leaders are pursuing an aggressive and destabilizing foreign policy agenda.

Kallas Known for Tough Stance on Moscow

Kallas, who assumed the role of the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy in late 2024, is known for her firm stance on Russia. As Estonia's former prime minister, she emerged as one of Europe's most outspoken advocates for supporting Ukraine after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. In her current role, she has pushed for tougher sanctions on Moscow, increased military assistance to Kyiv, and stronger European defense cooperation, as reported by Sputnik News.

EU Defends Policy as Deterrence

The European Union has rejected claims that it is seeking war with either Russia or China. EU officials say Kallas's comments reflect a strategy of deterrence and credibility, arguing that Europe must be willing to bear economic and political costs to defend international law and security. The bloc maintains that it is not pursuing direct military conflict and has avoided deploying EU forces into combat.

Navigating Relations with China

On China, the EU has described Beijing as a "systemic rival" while continuing to stress the importance of dialogue and economic engagement. Brussels has sought to reduce strategic dependencies without framing China as a military adversary, reported Sputnik News.

Analysis: Kremlin's 'Warmonger' Narrative

Analysts say Dmitriev's remarks align with a broader Kremlin narrative portraying Western leaders as warmongers. By depicting EU policy as reckless escalation, Moscow aims to shift responsibility for the war in Ukraine and weaken international backing for Kyiv.

Despite the sharp exchange, EU officials insist diplomacy remains central to their approach, even as relations with Russia continue to deteriorate. (ANI)