    Moscow concert massacre: Russian court charges four men with act of terrorism

    A Moscow district court charged four suspects, all of whom are citizens of Tajikistan, with "committing a group terrorist attack resulting in the death of others". The court has also ordered the four men, who are citizens of Tajikistan, to be held in pre-trial custody until May 22.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 8:37 AM IST

    Four men accused of involvement in a massacre at a Russian concert hall that killed 137 people were remanded in custody Sunday, as the country observed a day of mourning following the attack claimed by the Islamic State.

    According to Moscow's Basmanny district court, all four suspects have been charged with terrorism and might face life in jail. Their custody is set until May 22, although it might be extended depending on the date of their trial. The court stated that two of the accused had pled guilty, and one, from Tajikistan, had "entirely acknowledged his guilt."

    In addition to declaring on Saturday that the four gunmen had been apprehended while attempting to escape to Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin has threatened to punish those responsible for the "barbaric terrorist attack." Kiev has categorically denied any involvement in the assault.

    In the northern Moscow neighborhood of Krasnogorsk, gunmen broke into the Crocus City Hall on Friday night and set it on fire, killing at least 137 people—three of them children. This is the bloodiest attack that IS has claimed to have happened in Europe.

    A video showing the four suspects being hauled into the Investigative Committee of Russia's Moscow headquarters was uploaded online. Regarding the other seven individuals detained in relation to the incident, nothing was said. According to officials, all of the shooters were foreign nationals.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 8:37 AM IST
