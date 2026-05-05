MoS Pabitra Margherita will visit Costa Rica, Honduras, Belize, and Dominica from May 8-15, 2026. He'll attend the Costa Rican presidential inauguration and hold bilateral talks to strengthen partnerships and review cooperation.

Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, will embark on an official visit to the Republic of Costa Rica, the Republic of Honduras, Belize and the Commonwealth of Dominica, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

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Sharing the details in an official statement, the MEA said that MoS Margherita's visit will be from 8-15 May 2026.

Visit to Costa Rica

In the Republic of Costa Rica, MoS Pabitra Margherita will represent India at the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony of Laura Fernandez Delgado on 8 May 2026 in San Jose. On the sidelines of the inauguration, he is also likely to meet with the other dignitaries of the Government of the Republic of Costa Rica. The discussions are expected to cover the full range of bilateral relations and identify areas for further strengthening of the India-Costa Rica partnership, the statement said.

Meetings in Honduras

In Honduras, the Minister is scheduled to hold meetings with senior dignitaries of the Government of the Republic of Honduras, including the Foreign Minister, to review the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation, according to the statement.

Engagements in Belize

In Belize, MoS Margherita is expected to meet the dignitaries of the Government of Belize and to visit the sites of India's developmental initiatives.

Final Leg in Dominica

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, in the last leg of his visit to the Commonwealth of Dominica, Margherita is likely to meet the leadership of Dominica and discuss the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship. He will also visit project sites which are being implemented through grant assistance from India. This will be the first Ministerial-level visit from India to the country since October 2018.

Diaspora Interaction

During the visit, MoS Pabitra Margherita will also interact with members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India. (ANI)