Former Australian PM Scott Morrison calls the Indo-Pacific the 'centre of the world,' underscoring the Australia-India partnership's vital role. He praised PM Modi's leadership in providing a democratic alternative for the Global South.

Terming the Indo-Pacific region as the absolute "centre of the world," former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has underscored the pivotal role of the Australia-India partnership in driving the region's forward momentum and countering authoritarian alternatives through democratic values.

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In an exclusive interview with ANI, the former Australian leader strongly backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the Global South, emphasising that India provides a robust alternative to free markets and open governance for developing nations. Reflecting on the strategic shift of global geopolitics towards the region, Morrison highlighted that the bilateral bond between Canberra and New Delhi remains an essential anchor for regional stability.

Modi's Leadership and the 'Democracy Alternative'

"Indo-Pacific is the centre of the world now. The Australia-India partnership plays a key role in having the Indo-Pacific progress from this point," Morrison stated. He traced this progressive momentum directly to the Indian Prime Minister's unique leadership style, which seamlessly translates India's domestic development insights into a broader, empathetic global foreign policy.

"It has been PM Modi's leadership in the Global South. He is so conscious of the economic inclusion challenges in his own country that he sees the same challenges in other developing economies," the former Prime Minister observed. According to Morrison, this empathetic leadership serves a vital geopolitical purpose by offering developing countries a reliable, transparent developmental blueprint that stands in stark contrast to non-democratic models. "PM Modi is providing the democracy alternative, the free markets alternative. This is positive for India and the Global South if they follow his lead," Morrison explained.

Deepening Bilateral Ties and Upcoming Visit

This shared commitment to democratic principles heavily influences the expanding bilateral ties between India and Australia, which Morrison notes are seeing robust, multi-dimensional progress across various sectors. Delving into the current trajectory of India-Australia relations, the veteran politician remarked, "...I think a lot of good work is being done. I welcome the fact that Prime Minister Modi will soon be coming to Australia again. I'm looking forward to him coming."

This anticipation follows an official announcement made in May during the high-profile Quad foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi, where Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Australia in the "near future". Wong noted that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese personally shared the update regarding the upcoming bilateral engagement, stating, "My Prime Minister has today announced that Prime Minister Modi will visit Australia in the very near future."

Strategic and Economic Partnership

Elaborating on the significance of the impending visit, the Australian Foreign Minister emphasised the multi-layered warmth and strategic weight that underpin the relationship between the two democracies. "We very much look forward to PM Modi coming to Australia as a friend of our PM, as an important comprehensive strategic partner, but also because the Indian diaspora is such a valued part of our Australian community," she stated.

Lauding the rapid expansion of bilateral ties, Wong also highly commended the mutual dedication of both nations towards maintaining regional balance and security, affirming their shared commitment to a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. "We want to work together for our region and for our people," Wong remarked.

Furthermore, Wong described India as "an essential economic partner for Australia", noting that New Delhi's unprecedented fiscal momentum acts as a vital anchor for Australia's own long-term trade and security architectures. "We are comprehensive strategic partners. We have a relationship that is anchored in strategic trust. We have a great deal of strategic alignment. And our economic ties continue to deepen. India is the world's fastest-growing major economy. It's an essential economic partner for Australia. As we seek to diversify supply chains and grow our economy and our productivity, this relationship only grows," she stated.

Future Avenues for Cooperation

The upcoming high-level visit is expected to inject fresh momentum into this comprehensive strategic partnership, providing both nations with an opportunity to deepen collaboration on cutting-edge technology, trade, and regional defence frameworks.

Highlighting the extensive avenues of future co-operation, Morrison elaborated, "We could just continue to build on, whether it's trade, security, defence, or the challenges around AI, how our economies can work together on industrialisation, the Indo-Pacific, the Quad leaders' dialogue, and the importance of investments in infrastructure and maritime domain surveillance, which was a key outcome of the recent foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi as part of the Quad."

The alignment on maritime security and domain awareness, specifically refined during those Quad deliberations in May, highlights how both democracies are actively transforming shared perspectives into tangible maritime security architecture. Morrison noted that the synergy between the two sides extends across an expansive matrix of global interests, rooted in a shared geopolitical outlook. "So there's no shortage of areas for us to progress. I think India and Australia share a very unique perspective on the Indo-Pacific and the rest of the world," Morrison said. (ANI)