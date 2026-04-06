NASA's Chris Williams says the Artemis II crew will see the Moon's craters, a key historical record of our solar system. Unlike Earth, where geological activity has erased impacts, the Moon preserves this history, offering a unique story of our past.

Moon's Craters A 'Historical Record' of Solar System

NASA Astronaut Chris Williams on Monday said that as the Artemis crew approaches the Moon, they will get a closer look at the craters on the surface, which serve as a historical record of the conditions around the Earth and Moon. Williams said that the Earth also had seen several impacts throughout history, but plate tectonics, weathering, and volcanism have erased those.

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In a post on X, he said, "As the NASA Artemis II crew approaches the Moon, they will get a firsthand view of the Moon's surface. One of the most striking (pun intended) features they will see is the craters which mark its surface, and are especially numerous on the far side, which the crew will be able to see direct. These craters are formed by impacts that have happened over the history of our Solar System and act as a sort of historical record of the conditions around the Earth and Moon."

As the @NASAArtemis II crew approaches the Moon, they will get a firsthand view of the Moon's surface. One of the most striking (pun intended) features they will see is the craters which mark its surface, and are especially numerous on the far side, which the crew will be able to… pic.twitter.com/k6gXNjdEGv — Chris Williams (@Astro_ChrisW) April 6, 2026

"The Earth has had many impacts over its history that have had big consequences on our planet (just ask the dinosaurs...), but plate tectonics, weathering, and volcanism have erased many craters on the Earth, and with them, the record of this history. The Moon helps us fill in the picture and tells us a unique story about our planet's past!" he added.

Earth's Faded Craters

Williams further said that although the Earth still has many craters, none of them are quite like the moon. "Even so, there are still many craters on Earth, but many are often not as easily visible as those on the Moon. Some, like Manicouagan Crater in Quebec, Canada, are very readily seen from the Space Station. This crater was created over 200 million years ago, when a 5 km asteroid crashed into the Earth, and is over 70 km wide. I saw this view through the Cupola window as I was exercising and had to pause to take a picture!" he said.

'No Days Off When You're Moonbound'

NASA shared updates on how the crew is preparing for the lunar flyby tomorrow. "No days off when you're Moonbound. Astronaut Christina H Koch continues prep for tomorrow's lunar flyby after completing her workout. Meanwhile, our entire world watches in anticipation with hope and excitement as the NASA Artemis II crew presses on toward the Moon."

No days off when you’re Moonbound.@Astro_Christina continues prep for tomorrow’s lunar flyby after completing her workout. Meanwhile, our entire world watches in anticipation with hope and excitement as the @NASAArtemis II crew presses on toward the Moon. pic.twitter.com/iIiAiXHej0 — NASA (@NASA) April 6, 2026

Artemis II astronauts began their historic lunar fly-around to push deeper into space than even the Apollo astronauts on Saturday. (ANI)