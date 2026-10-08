A hilarious viral video shows a monkey holding a makeup brush and appearing to apply blush on another monkey’s cheeks. The unusual beauty session has amused social media users, who are jokingly calling the primate a makeup artist.

A monkey has left the internet amused after a bizarre viral video showed it appearing to give another monkey a full-on blush makeover using a makeup brush. In the video, the monkey can be seen holding a brush in its hand and carefully moving it across the cheeks of another monkey sitting in front of it. The surprisingly gentle movements make the interaction look almost like a human beauty session, with the monkey seemingly taking its role as a makeup artist very seriously.

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The second monkey sits patiently as its companion brushes its cheeks, making the entire scene even more entertaining. At one point, the monkey with the brush appears completely focused on its unusual task, prompting viewers to jokingly compare it to a professional makeup artist working on a client. The clip has quickly caught attention online, with users amused by the unexpected sight of two monkeys appearing to recreate a familiar beauty routine. Many viewers have jokingly suggested that the monkey may have discovered its hidden talent for makeup.

While the video looks like a playful makeup session, the animal's behaviour cannot necessarily be interpreted as an understanding of cosmetics or beauty routines. The interaction could also be related to play, imitation or grooming behaviour. Regardless of the reason behind it, the unusual sight of a monkey holding a makeup brush and apparently applying blush has made the clip an entertaining watch for social media users.