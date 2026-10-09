Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to help Iran resolve its conflict with the US-Israel during a meeting with President Masoud Pezeshkian. Putin praised Iran's peace efforts, while Pezeshkian confirmed talks with the US would continue.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that Moscow was ready to do everything in its power to help Iran resolve the ongoing regional conflict with the US-Israel, as he met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Turkmenistan and discussed bilateral ties and regional developments.

“Of course, the most pressing issue today is the situation in the region. We know that Iran is making concrete efforts to end the conflict that broke out in the region through no fault of its own. Iran has once again put forward new proposals to resolve the situation by peaceful means,” Putin said during his opening remarks at the meeting, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

💬 President #Putin to @drpezeshkian during their meeting in Turkmenistan: We know that Iran is making concrete efforts to end the conflict that broke out in the region through no fault of its own. 🤝 Russia is ready to help you resolve this situation. https://t.co/Aa6picbXkF https://t.co/CZ5MBQ8mo7 — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) October 8, 2026

“You know our position, Mr President. For our part, we are ready to do everything in our power to help you resolve this situation,” he added.

Bilateral Relations and Economic Cooperation

Putin said the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss the regional situation and the development of bilateral relations between Russia and Iran.

“We met quite recently in Bishkek at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit. Today, we have an opportunity to discuss the development of our relations, the situation in the region and how these processes are unfolding,” he said.

The Russian President said bilateral relations were developing positively under the two countries' fundamental treaty, signed early last year.

“As for bilateral relations, I would like to note that they are developing positively on the basis of our fundamental Treaty, signed early last year,” Putin said, as per the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Highlighting economic cooperation, he said trade between the two countries grew by more than 21 per cent in 2025, with the positive trend continuing during the first seven months of 2026.

“Progress in the economic sphere is certainly positive. Trade grew by more than 21% in 2025, and this trend continued in the first seven months of this year,” he said.

Putin also highlighted humanitarian cooperation between the two countries, saying it set a good example, with numerous events taking place in both Russia and Iran.

“Overall, our relations are growing stronger. I would ask you to convey my very best wishes to Iran’s Supreme Leader for his well-being and every success,” he added.

Iran's Stance on US Negotiations

Meanwhile, Pezeshkian told Putin that Iran would continue negotiations despite repeated attacks during previous rounds of engagement with the United States.

“We are in talks, but every time we engage in dialogue with America, they attack again; however, we will not withdraw from the negotiating table,” Pezeshkian said, according to Iranian news agency ISNA.

He said Iran had made proposals and the United States had also presented new proposals, which Tehran had revised.

“We had made proposals, and the Americans also presented new proposals that we have revised, and once they are finalized, we will sit down through intermediaries to wrap them up,” Pezeshkian added.

According to the official website of the Iranian President, the two leaders met on the sidelines of the Commonwealth of Independent States Summit and the Caspian Sea Environmental Summit in Turkmenistan. During the meeting, the two sides reviewed achievements in bilateral relations and discussed strengthening economic and strategic cooperation in key sectors, including energy, agriculture, transportation and trade. They also emphasised the need to accelerate the finalisation and completion of joint projects, along with their determination to expand comprehensive cooperation in line with the national interests of both countries and regional stability.

Trump Dismisses Strike Reports

The remarks come as on Thursday (local time) US President Donald Trump dismissed reports of possible fresh strikes against Iran, saying “productive discussions” are underway with Tehran and making clear that the United States will not attack Iran before the November 3 midterm elections.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the blockade on Iranian maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz would remain in place while claiming that oil was continuing to flow in record volumes through the strategic waterways with no Iranian oil involved. He also reiterated that Iran would not be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon.

“We are having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran. I want to make it clear to everybody that, while Iran is in very bad condition, both Economically and Militarily, and while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, with Oil flowing in Record Numbers of Barrels through the Hormuz Strait (22 Million Barrels, last night alone, with not one barrel coming from, or going to, Iran!), we will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd. Iran will not have a nuclear weapon !” the post read.

Trump's statement came a day after reports that the Pentagon had been instructed to prepare for a possible resumption of major combat operations against Iran, potentially ahead of the midterms. However, Trump's latest statement ruled out an attack before the US midterm elections while saying that discussions with Iran were continuing. (ANI)