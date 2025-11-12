PM Modi continued his Bhutan visit despite a deadly Delhi blast, a gesture hailed as 'touching' by India's envoy. Modi vowed to punish the culprits, while Bhutan's King led the nation in special prayers for the victims and for India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhutan on Tuesday carried deep emotional significance for both nations, coming just hours after a deadly blast in Delhi that claimed eight lives near the Red Fort. India's Ambassador to Bhutan, Sandeep Arya, described the moment as deeply moving for both sides, noting Prime Minister Modi's decision to continue his Bhutan visit despite the tragedy.

"I think it was very touching for both sides, the fact that, despite the blast in Delhi, which took place yesterday evening, and I think in that background, the fact that Prime Minister of India considered it still important to be present here, and the appreciation and acknowledgement of that by the King of Bhutan, was notable," Arya stated.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi addressed an event marking the 70th birth anniversary of the Fourth King of Bhutan at the Changlimethang Celebration Ground in Thimphu. In his remarks, he expressed grief over the incident in Delhi and vowed that those responsible would be punished.

"Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared," he said. "Today I come here with a heavy heart. The horrific incident that occurred in Delhi yesterday evening has saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. Today the entire nation stands with them," Prime Minister Modi added, while assuring that investigation agencies were working through the night to identify and bring those responsible to justice.

Bhutan Stands in Solidarity with India

Following his address, Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck led the nation in offering prayers for India and for the victims of the blast.

Addressing a gathering at Thimphu's Changlimethang Stadium, the Bhutan King said, "Let us all come together and pray for India, pray for Prime Minister Modi. May all your aspirations, your vision, and your service to India bear fruit. May you overcome each and every single obstacle. And may your dream of an even brighter, stronger, more prosperous India be fulfilled."

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy, he added, "But above all, we would like to take a moment and pray for the people who sadly lost their lives yesterday in Delhi. We'd like to pray for them."

Ambassador Arya noted that the King of Bhutan personally led the special prayers. "The King of Bhutan led special prayers. The prayers he said were also dedicated to India, to the Prime Minister and his vision for the future of India," Arya said, adding that "he also dedicated the prayers to the victims and the people who suffered in the incident in Delhi yesterday."

The Bhutanese leadership also conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the tragic explosion.

Details of the Delhi Blast

The blast occurred on Monday evening when a powerful explosion tore through a slow-moving car near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi. The explosion, which took place around 6:52 pm, killed eight people and left several others injured. The car, identified as a white Hyundai i20, was completely destroyed, and nearby vehicles were damaged in the busy area. (ANI)